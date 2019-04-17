Longtime actress Eva Mendes has always had great hair. She's been a brunette since the early '90s. Remember how baller her chestnut brown hair looked with honey blonde highlights in Hitch, Training Day, and 2 Fast 2 Furious? So good. In the past few months, Mendes has brightened up her signature brunette adding a warm auburn-brown hue to her hair color. And a few days ago, she took it all the way there with a new dye job that feels so much like summer.

The actress showed off new strawberry highlights in a full-on hair selfie with the caption: "Strawberry feels forever by @mikelorenzano. No filter." This hair change looks absolutely stunning on Mendes: it's subtle, wearable, will require minimal upkeep, and is so seasonally appropriate. Her fans are very into her new hair. One commented: "Hairdresser appt booked! 😍," and another wrote "Strawberry looks good on you!"

Los Angeles-based hairstylist Mikey Lorenzano told Allure he wanted to create a color that felt "bright and fresh for summer," so, he used several Goldwell color products to tone her hair. "The inspiration was sort of a '90s supermodel feel, and also something that just pops in the sunlight," he explained to Allure.

Strawberry is def a sunny, sultry shade, and will catch the light wherever. If you're brunette and want an easy way to elevate your color, try golden-toned strawberry highlights like this. It will brighten your overall complexion, and won't look crazy when it fades. I may or may not be peer-pressuring all of my brunette friends to try out this hair color now.



