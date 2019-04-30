First she blesses us with her memoir, then she stunts in Balenciaga boots. And now my forever first lady and President are joining the ranks of the entertainment industry with a host of Netflix TV shows and movies. According to The New York Times, the Obamas currently have seven (!) projects in the works for Netflix, from documentaries to dramas and everything in between. There's really nothing they can't do.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” former president Obama said, according to The New York Times. “That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix—we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

The couple's Netflix shows, movies, documentaries, and other projects will address issues including race, class, democracy, and civil rights. They'll be released over the course of the next several years. (According to the Times, the former president said these projects will not address the current political climate or the 2020 election. Hmm...we'll see about that?)

Here's everything you need to know about the Obama-produced movies and shows that will be coming to Netflix soon.

Every project will be produced through the Obama's production company and Netflix.

Yes, that's right. The Obamas have their own production company, Higher Grounds Production (peep Michelle's favorite motto in the title). And if their reach wasn't already big enough, by working with Netflix, the Obamas will be be providing content to 148 million paying subscribers, according to The New York Times.

They've got some heavy-hitter producers behind the scenes.

Callie Khouri, writer of Thelma and Louise and mastermind behind the hit show Nashville, will be producing their drama series Bloom. The show centers around the lives of women and people of color during post World War II. The idea was developed by Clement Virgo (Empire) and Juliana Maio (City of the Sun).



One of the shows will be an anthology series.



Their adaptation of a New York Times series, "Overlooked," will bring to life the obituaries of the forgotten. It will take the form of a scripted anthology series and highlight the lives and stories of people whose deaths were not reported by the newspapers, finally giving them the recognition they deserve.

Their first release has already premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

American Factory will be Higher Ground Production's first release, according to the Times. The documentary set in Ohio tells the genesis story of a factory run by a Chinese billionaire at a former General Motors plant. The show will be produced by Green Book's Participant Media and directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert. It has already won the directing award for U.S. documentary at Sundance Film Festival, according to Variety.

One of the series is a Michael Lewis book adaptation.

Heard of Michael Lewis? Author of "The Blind Side" and "The Big Short"? The Obamas will be adapting his book, "The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy" into one of their Netflix series'. Lewis' book centers around several Trump appointments within the he Department of Energy, Agriculture and Commerce.

Getty Images

According to the Times, the Obamas "do not intend to use the new platform to wage a public campaign against his successor in the Oval Office." So they'll likely be distancing themselves from the exact plot of the book. Variety described the show as portraying the "importance of unheralded work done by everyday heroes guiding our government and safeguarding our nation."

The final three shows provide a little something for everyone.

From preschoolers to history fiends, the Obamas have thought of it all. There's a film adaptation of David W. Blight's "Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom," in addition to a documentary focused on the disability rights movement called Crip Camp. And we all know Michelle loves the kids, so they're also producing a half-hour series for preschool-aged children, Listen To Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents.

"We think there’s something here for everyone—moms and dads, curious kids, and anyone simply looking for an engaging, uplifting watch at the end of a busy day," said Michelle Obama, as reported by Variety. "We can’t wait to see these projects come to life — and the conversations they’ll generate.”

