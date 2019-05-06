Games of Thrones spoilers ahead. With only two episodes left in Game of Thrones, the writer's team over at HBO is really putting viewers through the ringer, and let me be the first to say it: I am SPENT, chile. Exhausted. Drained. Depleted. Weary. I'm tired! We've been through so much in just the past few episodes of this show, and right when I think we're getting some respite from the carnage, things pick up again, and people die. And die. And die.

I loved Robb Stark, and he died. I loved Oberyn Martell, and he died. I loved Jaime and Brienne, and their barely-blossoming love died (can you hear me SCREAMING?). I loved little Rhaegal the dragon, and he died. I loved Missandei, and she died. Arya Stark and Jon Snow are the last of my personal faves on this show, and I get the feeling that only one of them is going to make it to the end, and it's probably not Arya. At least, according to one especially convincing theory about her role in Cleganebowl.

Cleganebowl is the long-awaited fatal showdown between Gregor "The Hound" Clegane and his undead older brother Sandor "The Mountain" Clegane. There's been bad blood stewing between the siblings since they were children; in season one, the Hound revealed that the deep scars on his face are the result of his brother holding his face in open flames when they were just kids. The trauma that developed as a result left the Hound with a debilitating fear of fire and a burning hatred of his brother, and when they were reunited at the Dragonpit back in season seven, he promised to cut the Mountain down if it was the last thing he ever did.

Before the army departed for King's Landing, the Hound got a head start, setting off towards the capital by his lonesome for one last duel with the Mountain. His solitude was soon interrupted by Arya. Like the Hound, Arya isn't much for crowds, and she also has a final mission to complete in King's Landing, so the unlikely pair took their horses down the old town road and headed south.

Redditor u/nomadvisions predicts that Arya will try to take down Cersei but will be stopped dead (sorry) in her tracks by the Queen's Frankenstein bodyguard, the Mountain, and Arya's death will pour more fuel on the Hound's fire. Thanks to Melisandre's prophecy, we know that Arya will take out someone with green eyes, but she might not end up killing Cersei at all—she could kill Jaime and steal his face to assassinate Cersei, and her death at the hands of the Mountain could be the catalyst for Cleganebowl.

It's touching (suspiciously so) to see Arya and the Mountain ride side-by-side on their respective vendettas. Remember how the tumultuous relationship between the former foes two began? Formerly a member of the Kingsguard, the Hound was tasked by Cersei to do Joffrey's dirty work. The longtime acrimony between them has since settled into something less antagonistic and, dare I say it, friendly, and it's really nice to see them finally on the same page.

See why I'm concerned?

Game of Thrones doesn't like for us to be happy, and things have been going very well for Arya as of late, so naturally, I'm convinced that she'll be next to get the axe. Beyond my distrust of the showrunners, there's some pretty good evidence that Arya is nearing her last days. A girl with no name is really feeling herself these days; she killed the Night King, her boyfriend wants to take their relationship to the next level (no dice, though), and she only has one name to scratch off of her kill list before she has done everything she wants to do. And that means that Arya's time is probably up. At least she can count on the Hound to try and avenge her.

