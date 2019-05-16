Eagle-eyed fans have spotted that the dragons' names foreshadowed their fates so far—which might give us a hint about Drogon, Dany's last remaining dragon.

There are preexisting theories that give hints about the dragons, but this adds a new layer to the idea.

Spoiler alert for Game of Thrones, season 8, episode 5.

Daenerys Targaryen: oh boy. After the character went full on Mad Queen in last episode of Game of Thrones, fans are busily trying to work out what's going to happen in the (likely) epic, no-holds-barred season finale. It's also the last chance to see which prophesies are coming true (who is Azor Ahai, really?) and which theories have any validity. One new fan theory has some pretty strong evidence to support how the dragons' names correspond to their fate—which might be pretty strong foreshadowing for Drogon, Dany's last remaining dragon.

There have always been clues that the dragons were vulnerable and that they might die, and indeed, Dany is down to one out of the three she originally started with. But this, via PopSugar, connects the way the first two died with their namesakes:

Rhaegal is named after Rhaegar, who was Daenerys's oldest brother—and also Jon Snow's true father, just FYI. Before the show even begins, Rhaegar Targaryen is struck through the chest with a war hammer by Robert Baratheon during the Battle of the Trident, according to the A Song of Ice and Fire series. During "The Last of the Starks," Rhaegal is pierced through the chest with multiple Scorpion bolts, mirroring his namesake's death.

And here's Viserion (the undead one):

Viserion was named after Viserys, the second-born son of the Mad King and the rightful heir to the Targaryen throne—that is, until he was killed by having molten gold poured on his face. Viserion is power-hungry and cruel to his sister, despite his promise to care for her. Still, Daenerys goes on to name one of her dragon children after Viserys, possibly cursing Viserion to turn on her after being resurrected by the Night King.

Annnnd the big guy himself:

Drogon, Daenerys's personal mount, is named after her late husband, Khal Drogo, the former leader of the Dothraki and the most loyal man in her life up until the birth of her dragons. After Mago, one of the men in his khalasar, insults Daenerys back in season one, Drogo fights him to defend his wife's honor. While Drogo manages to kill Mago and cut out his tongue, he is left injured from the fight and his wound soon becomes infected. Daenerys attempts to use magic to heal Drogo, but ends up leaving him in a vegetative state and forces herself to smother him with a pillow to end his suffering.

So it's not a one-to-one correlation, but thus far, I totally see the connection between the name and the end result. By this logic, Dany would have to kill Drogon herself—her only remaining child. Maybe she should have chosen better names? I dunno.

If I had to guess, if Dany is going to be deposed, Drogon will somehow have to bite the dust, sadly (and I say that as an animal lover who wept openly when the last two died). Weirdly, I want this to be true, but I have a weird suspicion that we might have a depressing ending to Game of Thrones. We know George R.R. Martin likes to kill characters we love and totally messes with our hearts. Will Dany really be the ruler of Westeros and the Seven Kingdoms at the end of this?

