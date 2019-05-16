"Rocket Man" Red Carpet - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival
Today's Top Stories
1
The Cannes Film Festival Outfits You Can't Miss
image
2
Add These New Books to Your Reading List
image
3
The Best Top and Skirt Sets to Buy for Summer
image
4
The Chicest Short Hairstyles and Haircuts
image
5
Work Totes You'll Want to Carry Every Day

Who Is Mike Johnson on Hannah Brown's 'The Bachelorette' Season?

He lists his occupation as "happy at life."

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
ABCGetty Images

Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette has already included a box king, a fence jump, and one guy who got sent home pretty much immediately (RIP Scott), so it's already packed full of drama. One of bachelors has already gotten a good amount of airtime, both in previews and in the premiere: The outspoken, super-handsome Mike Johnson, who looks like he's on track to be part of that aforementioned drama. So what do we know about him?

He's Southern.

Like a lot of Hannahbama's men, the 31-year-old Mike hails from the South—specifically San Antonio, Texas. He's also an Air Force vet and a "city boy who loves to get down and dirty," whatever that means—probably good news for Hannah, if you know what I'm saying.

He's a family guy.

Looking at his Instagram, he has lots of references to how much he loves his family. He just recently re-shared a video of himself, while he was in the Air Force, surprising his mom in 2012 after not seeing her for a year and a half.

So cute.

He's goofy.

Like, maybe literally, since he shared a shot of him down in Disney:

And Exhibit B:

He's adventurous.

Per his bio, Mike "enjoys Krav Maga and going to trampoline parks." (Considering that two guys literally get into a fistfight on this season, the Krav Maga might be useful! The trampoline, less so.) Also, apparently, "Mike really wants to learn Mandarin and get into Parkour," and he's traveled to 30 countries. From what we've seen from him on the show thus far, he has personality for days, but TBD how that actually translates on winning Hannah's heart.

He says his career is "happy at life."

No, really: On his LinkedIn page, the job title is "Happy," and the company is "Life," which I find intriguing (why have a LinkedIn page at all, if not to talk about job experience? But I'm glad he's so happy...!). To be fair, his LinkedIn also goes into all the volunteering he does, which is great.

On the show, his bio says he's a portfolio manager, so he's likely in finance.

He's also done some modeling (and is a football fan, judging by that caption):

View this post on Instagram

Today is the day! Sunday football is back, the season finale of @power_starz comes on tonight and my @dallascowboys are ready this season! I'm taking full advantage of my rainy day and getting my gentleman look pressed so that I can dominate while I dominate this week! Shoutout to the @nfl teams dominating their opponents. Are you an 🏈NFL fan? Who's your favorite team, let me know in the comments If you are looking for your smile and want to be sharp go online to www.limatusbespoke.com or stop by their exclusive showroom in SA. DM me if you want the info on how to get the personal concierge service you deserve, you are royalty right? Be treated as such with @limatusbespoke * * * * #styleblogger #style #fashionblogger #fashion #smile #beard #ootd #satx #sale #blogger #gq #igdaily #black #man #power #sanantonio #love

A post shared by Mike Johnson (@mikejohnson1_) on

He shows up a lot in previews.

Interestingly, Mike is seen spilling the tea over one of the other bachelors, Luke Parker, around being an "evil, pathological liar" and a "psychopath" (he's not alone in that—apparently everyone in the house hate him, according to Hannah?). In another preview, he admonishes someone for disrespecting women, which I love. So we know he's outspoken.

He also has a scene where he and Hannah are gettin' into a little PDA, so we know she's into it so far.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
This 'Bach' Contestant Could Steal Hannah's Heart
image
You'll Probably Hear a Lot About This Pilot
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
image Black Female Superheroes Are TV's Next Big Thing
image How Natasha's Epic Bomber Jacket Was Created
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image 15 True Crime Podcasts to Listen To in 2019
image This 'Bach' Contestant May Bring the Drama
image The Expat Couple Who Favor Experiences Over Things
image New 'GoT' Theory Foreshadows the Dragons' Fates
image How to Watch 'The Bachelorette' Without Cable
image Spend the Night On the Original 'Spice World' Bus
image 'GoT' Fans Think There's a Clue About Arya's Fate
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
Everyone the Cast of 'Big Little Lies' Is Dating