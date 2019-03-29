Based on everything we know from Hannah Brown's The Bachelorette season, which is going to air May 13, it's going to be a crazy ride. Spoilers ahead: One of the bachelors vying for Hannah's heart is already garnering attention, and could be a top candidate: Jed W., a.k.a. Jed Wyatt. This young Southern gentleman is already a fan favorite (and the show isn't even out yet, so that's SAYING something). So what do we know about him?

He's Southern.

According to ABC, he's 25, and from Nashville (a Southerner like Hannah!). Apparently he went to Belmont University, which is also in Nashville.

He's a musician.

According to Reality Steve, blogger on all things Bachelor and Bachelorette related, Jed is a musician whose single “Vacation” is on Spotify.

Based on his YouTube channel, he sounds like he has a laidback style (oh and he plays the guitar, too!). His website says he toured around Nashville last year.

Steve picked Jed as an early favorite, which honestly makes sense.

He's a male revue dancer.

According to Reality Steve and several social accounts, Jed is a dancer in Nashville at Music City Male Revue (or at least he worked there until 2018, reportedly). In case you're wondering, no, it's not stripping per se—more like a burlesque show.

This is apparently him, in the middle:

And, based on the account tag, this is also him.

He's a Capricorn.

This is based off his Facebook page, which notes that his birthday is apparently January 19. Capricorns are usually smart, loyal, and disciplined, so that bodes well for Hannah!

He's apparently a fitness coach.

It's not clear how often he did it, or for how long, but I, uh, can see how he might know a lot about fitness. (Body be bangin'. There. I said it.)

If you don't want to reach Bachelorette spoilers, don't read any further.

He and Hannah have already hit it off.

As spotted by the Daily Mail, Hannah and Jed were filming a date (probably a one-on-one) in Boston. The pair apparently were close to Faneuil Hall, a popular walking spot and touristy shopping area.

You can go to the link above for photos. Twitter handle Only in Boston also snagged video:

ALERT: The Bachelorette is shooting an episode at Faneuil Hall right now.



📹: @cait___mccarthy pic.twitter.com/BoPxkYIJEM — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) March 28, 2019

Things are looking good so far, but we'll see!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE