image
Today's Top Stories
1
This Summer, Try Out a Rusty Orange Nail Shade
image
2
Male Candidates' Stances on Reproductive Rights
image
3
Kendall Jenner's Best Street Style Outfits
Beautiful Businesswoman Working At The Office
4
How to Ask for a Promotion at Work
image
5
Your Weekend Guide to Nantucket, Mass

What Is a Box King? Unraveling 'Bachelorette' Contestant Joe Barsano's Actual Job

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
ABC

Spoiler alert for the premiere of The Bachelorette.

Well, we've already met the most, uh, colorful man among the whole bunch of Hannah Brown's bachelors on this season of The Bachelorette: Joe "The Box King" Barsano. He literally jumped out of a box for Hannah and proclaimed himself the "box king." But what IS a box king, exactly?

So apparently he's a "representative at his family’s cardboard box manufacturing company." In Joe's intro, he explained that he has a box for everyone's particular needs (with video of him standing atop said boxes, natch). There was even a d*ck in a box joke! Per his bio, "When he's not killing it in the family cardboard box business, he enjoys going to Vegas and club-hopping." He has the MOST personality, you guys.

Then there was his crazy meeting with Hannah. There was a huge box loaded in. Hannah looked a bit scared, TBH. The other bachelors were dumbfounded, crowding around the window and wondering what in the world was going on. Then Joe literally jumped out, screaming, "Hannah, this package isn't complete without you!"

He went on, saying "I can't wait to get to know you," and "You check all my boxes."

And poor Chris Harrison had to clean up after the mess, hilariously.

Later, in a one on one with Hannah, Joe told her, "I can make any size of box" and there were some box size jokes as well, sooooo... subtle.

Worth noting: Demi, who'd kind of my spirit animal in this whole process, did not like him. And also worth noting: He did not get even a first rose from Hannah and told her he was really sad (no package for Hannah!), soooo The Box King will have to remain the king of fans' hearts alone.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Every Clue About Who Wins 'The Bachelorette'
image
Keep an Eye on This 'Bachelorette' Contestant
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
image 'Bachelorette's John Paul Jones Caused a Stir
image Who Got the First Impression 'Bachelorette' Rose?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image This 'GoT' Doc Trailer Will Have You in Tears
image 21 Sad Movies for When You Need to Cry Immediately
image You'll Probably Hear a Lot About This Pilot
image We Have to Talk About Tyrion Lannister on 'GoT'
image 'GoT' Made Another Huge Editing Mistake
image Varys Wanted to Kill Daenerys on 'Game of Thrones'
image Why Jaime and Cersei Die Together in 'GOT'
image Why Did The Hound Die on 'Game of Thrones'?