Well, we've already met the most, uh, colorful man among the whole bunch of Hannah Brown's bachelors on this season of The Bachelorette: Joe "The Box King" Barsano. He literally jumped out of a box for Hannah and proclaimed himself the "box king." But what IS a box king, exactly?



So apparently he's a "representative at his family’s cardboard box manufacturing company." In Joe's intro, he explained that he has a box for everyone's particular needs (with video of him standing atop said boxes, natch). There was even a d*ck in a box joke! Per his bio, "When he's not killing it in the family cardboard box business, he enjoys going to Vegas and club-hopping." He has the MOST personality, you guys.

Then there was his crazy meeting with Hannah. There was a huge box loaded in. Hannah looked a bit scared, TBH. The other bachelors were dumbfounded, crowding around the window and wondering what in the world was going on. Then Joe literally jumped out, screaming, "Hannah, this package isn't complete without you!"

He went on, saying "I can't wait to get to know you," and "You check all my boxes."

And poor Chris Harrison had to clean up after the mess, hilariously.

Later, in a one on one with Hannah, Joe told her, "I can make any size of box" and there were some box size jokes as well, sooooo... subtle.

Worth noting: Demi, who'd kind of my spirit animal in this whole process, did not like him. And also worth noting: He did not get even a first rose from Hannah and told her he was really sad (no package for Hannah!), soooo The Box King will have to remain the king of fans' hearts alone.

