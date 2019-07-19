Major spoilers for the 2019 season of Bachelor in Paradise ahead. We already knew that Demi Burnett, who made a splash in Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, was going to play a major role in this upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. In the past weeks, we've gotten word from Bachelor guru Reality Steve that she'll be coupling up with...Demi's girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty! Yes, you read that right: On BiP this season, Demi will come out as bisexual, and Demi and Kristian (a Bachelorverse newbie) will be a couple on the show. This is a huge deal, given that The Bachelor franchise has never featured a same-sex relationship before, and I can't wait.



Here's everything we know about Haggerty.

She's a model and actress.

Kristian's been a model and actress from a young age, according to her website. Originally a graduate of Stetson University, Kristian completed an improv program at Second City Training Center in 2018. Her job on LinkedIn is listed as a sales consultant at LightWork Software.

She's worked behind the camera, too.

In her bio, Kristian says she's "interested in Production Assistant roles and 2nd Assistant Director roles. She is also interested in acting for film, commercial, video, TV, live events and hosting opportunities." Her experience dates back only a few months, but she's worked for a few production companies.

She's an ordained minister.

Most recently, she married her two best friends. "We shared our stories of doubts, loneliness, courage, acceptance, freedom and most importantly the support and love we’ve encountered on our journeys being gay. We shared how important it is to continue to fight for love and justice to make moments such as these possible," she wrote in a post.

She met Demi through another Bachelor alum.

Remember Catherine, who brought her dog and gave it to Colton Underwood in last season's Bachelor? Turns out she and Demi are friends, and that's how the two met.



That is such a small world. I love it.



Kristian plays a big role in Bachelor in Paradise.

A disclaimer: Most of this is according to Reality Steve, who is usually but not always correct. Here we go: During the show, Demi comes out as bisexual, and subsequently brings Kristian onto the show. Demi did speak with producers before the show, so it was a deliberate decision between them—not a gotcha moment, in other words. The show has not had a same-sex couple on the franchise, so this is EPIC.

Some (including Reality Steve) find this to be exhibitionist and poorly handled, although TBD on how it plays out on the show. Me? I'm excited and hopeful. The past few seasons of Bachelor shows have played out in new and interesting ways: Colton quitting the show and Hannah asserting herself against any and all bachelors who mess with her, for example. But this will be utterly unexplored territory.

She and Demi have already been photographed together.

Kristian captioned the photo, "The one thing missing to complete a perfect weekend ❤️," so that's a pretty clear indication of her feelings.

Other than that, it's basically been radio silence on social media from both Demi and Kristian (for obvious, contractual reasons). In an interview with ET, Demi did say, "I think it would be easy to get really involved with someone right away, but then it's Paradise, and people can come in later, so what if someone comes in later? I just need to keep it open and play the field." Sooo, that seems like a pretty big hint.

If you're curious, go here to read all the spoilery things we know about this season's (VERY dramatic) Bachelor in Paradise, including about Demi and Kristian. There's more cool stuff to come, so stay tuned.

