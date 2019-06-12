Spoilers for The Bachelorette ahead, as well as potential spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise. Bachelorette fans' biggest eyeroll right now is Luke Parker—in case you're not caught up, he's the showy, controversial guy who didn't get a one-on-one rose from Hannah Brown in episode 5, which takes real talent. He's also, mercifully, not the guy that Hannah ends up with at the end of her season, which leaves him as a free agent. Free, in other words, to be a participant on Bachelor in Paradise, or even The Bachelor. The latter is, mercifully, unlikely—the Bachelor tends to get chosen based on mass appeal, not drama—but the former is certainly a possibility. BiP tends to loooove drama.

So, let's investigate what we know so far, and try to infer the likelihood of any more Luke P. on Bachelorverse shows. We'll update as we know more, of course.

There will potentially be over 30 contestants.

According to Reality Steve, 70 percent of those are Colton Underwood's and Hannah's contestants, so it should be a lot of familiar faces from this past year. Again, this could potentially mean that Luke is among them, even if not the original cast. In other words, he could show up later to bump up the drama if things get a little stale—and boy, is he good at drama. BiP is basically the nuttiest contestants left alone with each other, so (provided the producers don't worry that Luke would disrupt the show or is too controversial) he fits the bill.

We should know the original cast soon.

Apparently the list gets published a few days after filming starts, so...any day now. Contestants we know about (Demi, Tayshia, Caelynne) are reportedly in Mexico already. The only trouble is...

So far, Luke's not on the list.

Now, this doesn't necessarily mean anything. Reality Steve only has a partial list, and it's ever-evolving. Plus, the producers may not want to spoil the show by revealing that Luke is on BiP (basically, "When is Hannah going to dump that guy?" is now a running question for this season, and they wouldn't spoil the surprise themselves). Again, they could bring him in later—or they might just be getting off the Luke train permanently.

He might be interested.

See also his Insta post addressing his drama this season.

No doubt that also correlates with the edit he's getting and the fact that some of the other bachelors have spoken out about him post-show, but I wonder if he's trying to show he can, uh, tone things down a bit. We'll see.

