Spoiler alert for Bachelor in Paradise season six. Right now, we're still in the middle of Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season (there's a hefty amount of drama, so you should definitely be watching), but we're already getting some behind-the-scenes insight on the cast of Bachelor in Paradise. The bananas-crazy show returns to us on July 29, and already promises to give us some fan faves and at least one very divisive character to the proceedings.

With less than two months to wait, what do we know so far about who'll be on the show? Bachelor expert Reality Steve, fans, hints from the show itself, and other outlets have already weighed in, so here's what we were able to find out from his updates.

Tayshia's in!

My faaaaavorite bachelorette from last season of The Bachelor, who was rumored to be considered as The Bachelorette, was spotted whizzing around in a golf cart. She's en route to some sort of Mexico-beach shenanigans, most likely.

(SPOILER): Another. Tayshia Adams down in Paradise. pic.twitter.com/NBJOVN4ZPN — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 6, 2019

Dylan from The Bachelorette is in too.

Welp, I guess we know how his time with Hannah Brown went. We haven't actually seen a ton of Dylan Barbour this season, but we know that he is part of SOME drama on the show. Chris Harrison said he was one to watch, so I'm waiting.

(SPOILER): And another. Dylan Barbour filming his intro for Paradise. pic.twitter.com/PRiDOyzyGd — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 5, 2019

Hannah G. is there!

So the final two ladies from Colton's season are both in Paradise together looking for love. Intriguing! Lots of people loved Hannah Godwin, so I'm not surprised.

(SPOILER): Hannah G down in Paradise today. Filming begins tmrw. pic.twitter.com/kTesozw2Hp — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 5, 2019

We have an initial list of contestants—no footage yet, though.

This, also per Reality Steve. As he is keen to remind everyone, though, this list is subject to change, and sometimes there are surprise guests that no one knows about in advance.

Women:



Caelynn Miller-Keyes (Colton's #4, who was totally blindsided to be sent home)

Nicole Lopez-Alvar (the one who cried a lot on Colton's season)

Onyeka Ehie (the one with a big personality who got into it with Nicole)

Demi Burnett (The, uh, controversial bachelorette from Colton's season who's since appeared on Hannah's Bachelorette season, a woman I quite love for always bringing the drama factor)

Sydney Lotuaco (who warned Colton that some of the ladies weren't there for the right reason when she went home)

Kristina Schulman (from Nick’s season)

Bibiana Julian (from Arie’s season)

Men:

Blake Horstmann (from Becca’s season)

Connor Saeli (the cute guy who left Hannah a bunch of notes when she was sick)

Cam Ayala (the "pity rose guy" on Hannah's season)

John Paul Jones (Hannah's super-quirky guy, although he's totally grown on me)

Kevin Fortenberry (Hannah's guy who got injured during the rugby match)

Box Joe Barsano/Old Matt Donald (two fan faves from Hannah's season who were eliminated night one, but were hilarious. Reality Steve speculates "one of them will be original cast, and the other will be joining later.")

We'll update when we know more!

