Did Laura Dern Just Confirm There Really Won't Be a 'Big Little Lies' Season 3?

Please respect my privacy during this difficult time.

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
HBO
  • Following the Big Little Lies season 2 finale, Reese Witherspoon posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the episode on Instagram.
  • Laura Dern commented on the post, dropping a major hint about the fate of the show.
  • HBO has not confirmed or denied whether or not there will be a BLL season 3.

    So, uh, not to break anybody's heart on this lovely Monday morning, but Laura Dern may have just confirmed that a Big Little Lies season three truly might not be happening after all. Last night, after the season two finale, Reese Witherspoon posted a behind-the-scenes photo of her on-screen family during the (very unexpected) scene where Madeline and Ed renewed their vows. She captioned the photo, "Madeline & Ed 💕Abigail & Chloe 💕#biglittlelies."

    No big deal, right? Well, then Laura Dern wrote a sweet comment on the post, which may or may not have revealed the fate of BLL. "Thank you, Reese, for giving us such deep hope in pure love with this story and this ending."

    View this post on Instagram

    Madeline & Ed 💕Abigail & Chloe 💕#biglittlelies

    A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

    image
    Courtesy

    This ending. She could have just said this story. She could also, you know, just be trolling us all, but the comment seems too pure that even Renata would be appalled at the level of trolling taking place.

    All I have to say is I will not not witness Gordon rot in jail while Amabella saves the world from climate change. Please, for the love of god, HBO, give us a season three.

