Major potential spoilers for The Bachelorette ahead. On Hannah Brown's "After the Final Rose," airing on ABC tonight, July 30, we're about to find out the answer to an extremely important question: What actually is Hannah's relationship status?? After Brown got engaged to Jed Wyatt at the end of her season, all hell broke loose. Jed's pre-show girlfriend Haley Stevens, whom he was dating when he went on the show and ghosted her after he came back, according to Stevens, came forward. According to Stevens, Jed went on the show for the platform, and had bad intentions going in. In the wake of this, Hannah broke up with Jed, and it's now unclear exactly whether this Bachelorette is, indeed, still a bachelorette. So what do we know?

She's not engaged to Jed.

So, as of the moment that Jed and Hannah broke up for good (a.k.a. early July, and yes, it was filmed), Hannah is single. She insinuated she needs some answers that she'll try to get answered on "ATFR," and I guarantee they all center around Jed's now-ex. So, she's technically been single for about a month—so far as we know.

There has been no indication that she's reached out to another bachelor.

That would be kept really, really quiet so as not to ruin the show's ending (no one who specializes in spoilers has heard anything, FYI). But that might look like Hannah being brought on for an interview with Chris Harrison and a bachelor—either Peter or Tyler at this point, most likely—and asking for a second chance. Or, it could have been very quietly filmed and subsequently shown, with the new couple potentially sitting for an interview. It would be WILD. It would be like Arie 2.0, but less of the random change of mind and more of a "redemptive" arc to Hannah's season. Note: I think it's fully ok if Hannah closes out the season single, but considering she was actively looking for a guy, it wouldn't be her anticipated ending.

In other news, Tyler C. and Gigi Hadid followed each other, so he might totally be single and looking to date her (GAH).

If she does choose someone else, it will likely be on 'ATFR.'

Or, she could just be single at the end of all this. Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky called it more dramatic than the fence jump, so maybe Hannah goes all original 'Beverly Hills, 90210' on this finale and chooses herself instead of any guy. This is what I'm talking about, if that made no sense to you. #HelloYesImOld.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE