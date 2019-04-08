Hannah Brown: former beauty queen from Alabama, contestant on Colton's The Bachelor who got her heart trampled, and this year's Bachelorette. She's going to make for an adorable and awkward season, and I can't wait. If you just can't possibly wait for the finale of Hannah's season of The Bachelorette to air, have no fear: We've compiled every The Bachelorette spoiler we know about, up to and including who the final contenders are and who is going to get that final precious rose. This post will be updated, and spoilers are ahead, obviously.

Some of the below information will come from blogger Reality Steve, who's always got an inside track into Bachelor and Bachelorette spoilers. He's not always correct—but he's right often enough to give good insight into what's actually going to happen this season. There will also be spoilers from viewers who happen to catch a glimpse of the show while it's filming, and hints from the contestants' social media pages. Basically, we'll be on the lookout for any and all clues.

So, what do we know so far?

They've shot in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and now Scotland.

Right now, reportedly, the cast and crew are currently filming in Scotland. Before that, Hannah took Jed out on a date in Boston, where a lot of people managed to snap photos of the pair out and about walking and visiting the Celtics stadium.

(VIDEO): Hannah and Jed...walking. Exciting shit I tell ya’ pic.twitter.com/lDB630RX8F — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 28, 2019

There was also a group date rugby match in Newport, Rhode Island (pictures here) and apparently one guy hurt his shoulder and had to be taken away in an ambulance. Whoa.

She's been on one-on-ones with Jed and Tyler.

We already know a bit about Jed Wyatt, the singer-songwriter-male dancer who went out on a one-on-one with Hannah all around Boston. He's Southern, like her (from Nashville, TN), and the two have already hit it off.

ABC/The Bachelorette Facebook

For Tyler Cameron's one-on-one with Hannah, country music star Jake Owen was the musical guest and photos were allowed, so apparently there were some good snaps of the whole thing. Apparently there were shots of the pair making out, but those got deleted from Twitter.

(SPOILER): Jake Owen takes the stage pic.twitter.com/PYIMGiql6e — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 31, 2019

And this is Tyler, who's from Jupiter, FL:

ABC/The Bachelorette Facebook

But the frontrunner is Luke.

Once again courtesy of Reality Steve, Luke Parker is already the top contender, and at that point the show had only shot four episodes. Luke is ALSO a Southerner, from Gainesville, GA—I'm sensing a theme, here, Hannah. Interesting, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, former frenemy of Hannah and herself one of the finalists for The Bachelorette, is also betting on Luke to win it all.

ABC/The Bachelorette Facebook

Intriguingly, Luke was one of the five men who got to meet Hannah when she was first announced as the Bachelorette. The producers know what's up.

John Fleenor Getty Images

She's already down to her top nine.

This, according to Reality Steve, means that Tyler, Jed, and Luke have all made it through to the next stage.

(SPOILER): Your 9 guys left are: Dustin, Dylan, Tyler, Luke P, Jed, Peter, Connor, Garrett, and Mike. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 7, 2019

Stay tuned! There's absolutely more to come.

