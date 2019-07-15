Major spoilers for The Bachelorette ahead. Tyler Cameron firmly established himself as a fan-favorite on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. Hannah didn't pick Tyler—he came in a very close second place—but her engagement with Jed Wyatt torpedoed within a few weeks following the show. Ever since they learned this news, fans have had one question (well, one question that doesn't have to do with the infamous villain Luke Parker): Will Hannah and Tyler get together now that Hannah and Jed are done?

There have been no definitive spoilers, so fans are essentially just speculating at this point. But, there are some signs that the pair is on good terms, and Tyler has set himself apart from the other bachelors by vocally, actively defending Hannah against unfair criticism. So will they, or won't they? Here's the evidence so far.



Hannah has reservations about Tyler on the show.

In a video released to People, Hannah expresses doubts about her non-physical relationship with Tyler and says she doesn't want to go on the overnight with him, but it's more likely that she just wants to talk to him a bit first before they, you know:

That’s just editing. Of course she takes the overnight with Tyler https://t.co/q74nQcQ6vN — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 13, 2019

However, I do wonder if these reservations ends up making her pick Jed instead of Tyler for the final rose. Hannah says that she needs more from him emotionally, so that could be what's counting against him slightly. Of course, then it all went to crap with Jed, and their relationship's all over, so minor lack of emotionality seems like pretty small potatoes.

There's been a little post-show social media activity between the two.

Hannah liked this post, and a similar post from Jed about the Riga episode:

Which makes me think that was something approved by the show, not something we should read into.

This, however, is much more interesting. Tyler came to Hannah's defense after some nasty comments about her decisions, and Hannah liked the tweet:

The things some people do to stay relevant... let our Queen live and let’s embrace her on this journey. Very few have a clue what it’s like to be in the leads shoes. Our Queen is imperfectly perfect like us all. Dont Christians claim that only god should do the judging-James 4:12 https://t.co/3hZFTGswk7 — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) June 26, 2019

Tyler's also been defending other bachelorettes who are in support of Hannah:

Go off sis 💁🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/b2MJQ0PdFV — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) July 4, 2019

Hannah, who's been live-tweeting episodes lately, has liked some pro-Tyler content:

They must be like, “We raised you better than this. That Luke boy, bless his heart. But that Tyler, MMM MMM MMMM!!!! 🥰 — SecretBachelor(ette)Fan (@EtteFan) July 2, 2019

My Grandma is truly living her BEST life, tonight on #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/wpc6DKOsPz — Peter Geist (@petergeist) July 9, 2019

(The other guy is Peter's dad):

This season on The Bachelorette... good men raising great men #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/dGrWHvUJ3M — Micakes (@micakes11) July 9, 2019

So the two are still watching each other's content and occasionally engaging, even though both are very limited in their interactions with each other, likely because of their show contracts.

And the two even engaged in a little online joke.

"Windmill sex" is the newest trend sweeping Bachelor Nation. Swipe through to see:

So granted, Hannah and Tyler aren't chatting with each other directly (Hannah makes a windmill snack sex joke, lol, and Tyler chimes in adding to the analogy.) But I hope that this means they're on good terms, because...

Fans really want this pairing to happen.

I'm afraid I must admit my bias here and admit that I, too, want this to happen.

I just think they had such lovely chemistry, and he's proven his sweetness and support after the show ended, and I firmly believe both of them deserve a happy ending. After the most conflict we've seen on a Bachelorette season in a long time, I'd love for this drama-free, mega-attractive coupling.

But he could be Bachelor instead.

It would be easy for Tyler to parlay all this popularity for a different role: Namely, that of the titular Bachelor. It really depends on him (I would love Mike to be Bachelor instead, but Tyler would be an intuitive choice for the producers, methinks). We might get some updates on "After the Final Rose," during which we'll also get the breakup between Hannah and Jed. It's going to be epic, and we'll update when we know more.

