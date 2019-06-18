Major spoilers ahead for The Bachelorette. Whoa. We just got a ton of new drama from Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, and it all centers around the musician/singer/dancer from Tennessee: Mr. Jed Wyatt. While not the most controversial bachelor on the show (we all know who it is at this point), there's just been a ton revealed about Jed that might make him preeeetty controversial after all. Here's everything we know, thanks to People and Bachelor guru Reality Steve.



Apparently he's the one Hannah actually chose at the end.

Wait what?? Reality Steve has reversed course entirely, going from an initial spoiler that Tyler Cameron was our final guy to say that it's Jed Hannah picks for the last rose. Apparently, she was indecisive all the way up to the morning of, and it was a close thing. This is epic, if it's true. Also, Steve said there has been so much hearsay and rumors about this season, so I'm not sure if the potential spoilers to be revealed are over yet.

Apparently there have been issues with his conflict of interest?

Reality Steve insinuates that this talk about Jed being there for the platform it would afford his music (which Jed admitted to in a one-on-one but insisted he was falling in love) is real, and that he's seen something that makes him not feel good about Jed and Hannah's coupling going forward in the long run. He didn't specify beyond that, but it may have something with the other new insight we just got (below).

In fact, Jed has gotten back to singing in his post-show life:

He also reportedly had a girlfriend before the start of the show.

Oh no. In an exclusive to People, sources claim that Jed was in a relationship with musician Haley Stevens when he left to join The Bachelorette. “He told me [early on] that he had applied,” said Haley. “He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career.” Apparently he reassured he that it was fake love, not real romance, and that he'd see her when he got back.

According to Haley, he ghosted her when he got back to Nashville, and Haley finally had to call him up, per People. “He said, ‘Hey how have you been?’ and I said, ‘How do you think I’ve been?’” she said. “I asked him, ‘You didn’t think I deserved a phone call?’ And he said, ‘I didn’t know what to say.’” And that, apparently, was the last time they spoke.

Sources for Reality Steve spotted some sexy comments from Jed on Haley's Insta:

Thanks to those who sent. Those comments though, Jed pic.twitter.com/UVerPgF3zu — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 18, 2019

And even unearthed an ad they did together:

Aaaand let’s not forget the ad they did together for the “willcalled” app that I took a video from pic.twitter.com/XWINZAc5xb — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 18, 2019

Guys, this is really messy. Like, next-level messy.

