THE DAY HAS ARRIVED: The first trailer for Little Women, Greta Gerwig's take on Louisa May Alcott's classic novel that stars Emma Watson as Meg, Saoirse Ronan as Jo, Eliza Scanlen as Beth, and Florence Pugh as Amy, is finally HERE. And boy was it worth the wait. Saoirse Ronan is the perfect Jo with her multitude of perfect one-liners; Emma Watson's Meg seems perfectly poised and Meg-ish; Beth is, well, there; and Amy seems somehow more tolerable than she does in the books (though I can only assume it's the trailer's edit—Amy is just innately terrible). Even Laura Dern makes a few quick, perfect appearances as the mother of this brood, Marmee. But the two real stars of the trailer aren't the March girls at all. The real heroes of this sneak peek are Meryl Streep as Aunt March and Timothée Chalamet's hair.

First up to discuss: Meryl Streep. Meryl is sensational, always, doing whatever (please see Meryl's Big Little Lies scream for evidence), but she really nails it as Aunt March. I even see bits of Miranda Priestly in her delivery of the (too) few lines we get in the trailer. After she tells Jo, "No one makes their own way [in the world], least of all a woman. You'll need to marry well." And gets the sassy reply of: "But you're not married, Aunt March." She drops a meticulously supercilious "Well that's because I'm rich." More! Meryl! Streep!

Second: Timothée Chalamet's hair. Alas, what a week to retire This Week in Timothée Chalamet! Timmy's hair is luscious, free-flowing, and ICONIC in this trailer. Also, this first look really proves that Tim (may I call you Tim?) really does make a rather dashing Laurie.

There are a ton of classic moments from the novel included in the trailer (Meg's wedding! The hair cutting scene! Beth!), and I can't wait to see this movie when it hits theaters on Christmas Day.

