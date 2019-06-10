image
Twitter Wants Meryl Streep to Win an Emmy After Her First 'Big Little Lies' Episode

That scream deserves its own nomination.

image
By Sally Holmes
image
HBO

Big Little Lies is officially back and, so far, just as delightfully dramatic as the first season. In addition to Reese Witherspoon's Madeline, Zoe Kravitz's Bonnie, Nicole Kidman's Celeste, Laura Dern's Renata, and Shailene Woodley's Jane—who, are now known as the Monterey 5 thanks to the events that lead to the death of Celeste's husband, Perry (played by Alexander Skarsgård)—this second season has given us the gift of Meryl Streep. And, if you watched tonight's premiere, you know that she is indeed a GIFT.

Going into tonight, we knew Meryl's character, Mary Louise (Perry's mother and Nicole Kidman's mother-in-law), was going to be a doozy, because Meryl. But the Oscar winner showed in the first 10 seconds of the opening scene of season 2 that she's not here to play: She's here for an Emmy. Fast-forward to Queen Meryl perfectly dressing down chipper Reese with her cutting "You're very short...I don't mean it in a negative way...maybe I do...I find little people to be untrustworthy," and then that scream. Was there anything more terrifying than that SCREAM!?

image
Giphy

That scream deserves an Oscar. Honestly, the two little boys who play Nicole Kidman's sons deserve an Oscar or a brownie or an Xbox or something for not falling out of their chairs or morphing into that half-blue terror emoji on camera because that scream was unhinged and absolutely zero of us are worthy. I need to know how many takes they did of that scene. I'm still so uncomfortable.

Anyway, I wasn't the only one who thought Meryl stole the show: Twitter LOVED the actress's performance and, well, based on Twitter's reaction, I'm worried about what will happen if this woman doesn't get an Emmy (answer: It's probably that scream!!!!). Please enjoy the best of the Merylfest below:

