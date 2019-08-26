From Seoul's Bangtan Boys to the beloved internet troll-turned-viral sensation Lil Nas X, 2019 has been a huge year for new artists making waves in the mainstream. This year has given us a plethora of amazing new music from these talented musicians, and we're looking forward to seeing several of them, including Latin music star Rosalía, celebrate their accomplishments at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

Slated to take place on Monday August 26, the 2019 VMAs will feature live performances from some of the hottest names in music right now, including hip hop icon Missy Elliott (who's finally being honored with this year's Video Vanguard Award!), Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, The Jonas Brothers, and the hot girl herself—Miss Megan thee Stallion. Among those performers is one name that you may or may not recognize: Rosalía. With seven unique albums under her belt and numerous hits with Latin music heavyweights, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter is set to hit the VMAs stage for what is sure to be a show-stopping performance. Before then, here's everything you need to know about Rosalía.

Telemundo Getty Images

She was born and raised in Spain.

Rosalía hails from a small town called Sant Esteve Sesrovires in the beautiful city of Barcelona, which explains the pervasive presence of the flamenco sound in her music. Rosalía's love of flamenco first began when she was 13, and from then on, she channeled her energy into creating music in the genre. At age 16, she started studying under flamenco legend José Miguel “El Chiqui” Vizcaya, and she graduated years later from the Catalonia College of Music with a bachelor's degree in flamenco vocal performance.

“I’m always excited to share my passion about flamenco, so other people can discover this music—which is amazing—and discover the culture," the singer told EW. "I’m so proud, and that’s why I share it in this way, and that’s why I put so much heart in it.”

She got her start on a Spanish singing competition.

When Rosalía was 15 years old, she auditioned for the Spanish singing competition Tú sí que vales. Considering the fact that she's now a huge star, one might think that Rosalía's audition was a success, but it didn't go as well as she'd hoped. When it was her turn to sing, teen-Rosalía performed an acoustic flamenco song followed by a rendition of Alicia Keys' "No One," but the judges weren't moved. She didn't let it break her stride, though. "It doesn’t matter,” she can be heard saying after receiving the judges' harsh feedback. “I’ve come here to accept critiques and learn from professionals like you. I accept your opinion.” Talk about mental fortitude.

She's a huge deal overseas.

If you're not tuned in to Latin music, there's a fair chance that you haven't yet become acquainted with Rosalía's music, but the flamenco-fusion singer is totally killing it on an international level. Since starting her music career as a teenager Barcelona, Rosalía has been booked and busy, performing her original music around the world; she's performed in front of huge audiences in Singapore, Argentina, and Panama, and right now, the singer is taking her talents on the road in a European tour.

FYI, she's already worked with some of the biggest names in music—Pharell, Dua Lipa, Bille Ellish, and J Balvin are just a few of her past collaborators—and Rosalía's star is shining so brightly that she even landed the coveted July 2019 cover of Vogue Spain. Like I said...she's a big deal.

She's nominated for several VMAs this year.

As previously mentioned, Rosalía is scheduled to hit the stage at this year's VMAs, but she's also up for a number of awards. Along with the award for Best New Artist, the flamenco star has also been nominated in the category for Best Choreography and Best Latin Song for "Con Altura," her sexy collaboration with J Balvin featuring El Guincho.

She's got a bit of competition in her categories; the Best Latin Song category includes the likes of Daddy Yankee and Maluma. However, Rosalía's music is burning up the charts, so she's got a real chance of walking away with the prize.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE