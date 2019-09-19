Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams. Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini. Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake. What do these people have in common (besides being extremely rich and famous)? They're best friends, that's what!

Life isn't perfect, but having a good friend by your side makes the hard days a little bit easier. Your friends are there for you when you're flying high and when you're feeling low, your cheerleaders when you're doing amazing and your therapists when you could be doing better, showing up and showing out for you no matter what. If you've got friends like mine, that can sometimes mean going to the extreme...like, create-a-fake-Instagram-profile to-do-stealthy-reconnaissance-on-a-guy-I-like extreme. Real friends—how many of us?

Ahead, in honor of your ride-or-dies, a perfectly curated playlist of songs that underscores the importance of friendship. From the musical stylings of Drake to the nostalgia-inducing anthem of everyone's favorite Pixar movie, these songs will definitely bring you and the members of your favorite group chat closer than ever before.

"I'll Be There for You" - The Rembrandts

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "Even at my worst, I'm best with you."

"Friends" - The Carters

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "Your friends are foes, my friends are goals."

"Wannabe" - Spice Girls

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "Make it last forever, friendship never ends."

"Count On Me" - Bruno Mars

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "If you ever find yourself lost in the dark and you can't see, I'll be the light to guide you."

"No New Friends" - DJ Khaled feat. Drake, Rick Ross, and Lil Wayne

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "I thank God for my patience. I thank God for my homies."

"That's My Girl" - Fifth Harmony

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "Got some dirt on your shoulder, then let me brush it off for ya."

"You're My Best Friend" - Queen

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "You're my sunshine."

"What About Your Friends?" - TLC

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "If you were there before, then you're still down with me."

"That's My Best Friend" - Tokyo Vanity

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "Like Gina and Pam, I'm the right, she's the left hand."

"Lean on Me" - Bill Withers

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "We all need somebody to lean on.'

"We're All in This Together" - High School Musical Cast

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "Together's where we belong."

"You've Got a Friend in Me" - Randy Newman

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "We stick together, and we see it through."

"Girl" - Destiny's Child

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "I'm your girl, you're my girl, we your girls."

Lady Marmalade" - Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim, Mya, and Pink

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "Hey sista, go sista, soul sista, flow sista."

"Started From the Bottom" - Drake

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "F--k a fake friend—where your real friends at?"

"See You Again" - Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "How can we not talk about family when family's all that we got?"

"Best Friend" - S Club 7

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "Whatever life puts you through, I'll be there for you."

"Tia Tamera" - Doja Cat feat. Rico Nasty

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "My neck is on ice, you ain't cold as us. And when we hop out, yeah, you know it's us."

"Cool People" - Chloe x Halle

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "When you hold my hand, it just reminds me how there's still cool people in the world."

"Thank You For Being a Friend" - Andrew Gold

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "Whatever you need, anytime of the day or night."

"Can You Stand the Rain" - New Edition

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "On a perfect day, I know that I can count on you."

"I'll Be There" - The Jackson 5

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "Just call my name, and I'll be there."



"Amigas Cheetahs" -The Cheetah Girls

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "Nothing is ever gonna come between amigas."

"Clique" - Kanye West, Jay-Z, Big Sean

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "As I look around, they don't do it like my clique."

"Showstopper" - Danity Kane

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "Yeah, we divas, but we ride like big boys do."

"True Colors" - Cyndi Lauper

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "I see your true colors, and that's why I love you."

"Wind Beneath My Wings" - Bette Middler

Caption the picture of you and your BFF with these lyrics: "Did I ever tell you you're my hero?"

