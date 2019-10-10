Potential spoilers for Killing Eve season 3 ahead. If you caught the second season of Killing Eve, you're not alone: BBC's iPlayer streaming service has seen more than 100 million views of the series to date. Last season had a crazy cliffhanger ending, with Eve burned by MI6 and spurning her would-be rescuer/lover Villanelle—who does not take the rejection well, shooting Eve in the back and potentially leaving her for dead. It's an exact mirror image of the end of season 1, which, slow clap. The two characters are also potentially on the run from the series' big bad The Twelve. Oh and Eve's husband might starve to death in a storage unit, thanks to Villanelle. PHEW.

All of this is easier to swallow because there will be an upcoming third season. Can you imagine if we never learned the answer to any of these questions?! Here's what we know so far. We'll update this post when we know more.

The release date will probably be in early 2020.

Keeping in the tradition from last season, the show should air around April 2020 in the U.S. and shortly after in the U.K. (although U.K. viewers have asked/begged to get the show at the same time as the U.S. instead of all at once a few months later). Season 2 had two ways to watch, so there may be something similar this season—since not everyone has BBC America.

Killing Eve has a new showrunner.



Another season, another talented female writer, in this case writer for Fear the Walking Dead season 3, Suzanne Heathcote. "I'm very excited that the Killing Eve baton is being passed onto another incredible writer for season three," Killing Eve executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge said. "We can sleep soundly knowing these characters are safe in Suzanne Heathcote's hilariously murderous hands." Heathcote is delighted, by the looks of it:

The baton has been passed from such incredible talent. I'm deeply honoured to be working on Season 3. https://t.co/SBmk8Lfuc1 — Suzanne Heathcote (@smheathcote) April 8, 2019

This is essentially turning into a tradition of having a new showrunner every season, with a different style but keeping up the (breakneck, tense) pace of the show. So far it's worked—season 2's Emerald Fennell had the very tricky job of taking the action-packed first season and not suffering from the dreaded sophomore slump.

There will be new characters!

Sadly, reports are that characters Hugo and Raymond—who were in bad shape at the end of season 2—won't be returning. However! Just like last season, there'll be some new faces this season:

And this is Danny Sapani, who's also joining the cast:

Tim P. Whitby Getty Images

TBD on their roles, but I am SO excited. Also, RIP Hugo—he was massively entertaining, so I'm sorry he won't be back. Raymond was super-dead when we left him, though, so no surprise there.

Eve WILL be back.

Spoiler alert if you thought Eve actually died in season 2 (yea right—this show knows what fans come for): Sandra Oh has been spotted on set, so she's definitely back in some capacity. What kind of shape she's in is a different story, though.

The award-winning Jodie Comer will ALSO be back, no surprise:

But as of yet no word yet on how the two are going to feel about each other and what their interactions are going to be like. According to Fennell, it's going to be darker next season (how is that possible??). They might have to stick together to outsmart The Twelve? I don't know, but I want more out of both of them, please.

