Is Journalist John Armstrong Real, Per 'The Crown' Season 3?

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Princess Alice
George StroudGetty Images

Spoilers for season 3 of The Crown. One of the sweetest episodes of The Crown's season 3 is "Bubbikins," in which Prince Philip's estranged mother Princess Alice is brought to Buckingham Palace. She gives an interview to Irish reporter John Armstrong, who's written several articles disparaging the Royals' use of public money and aristocratic tendencies, and he has a change of heart and writes a profile that paints the family, particularly Alice, in a positive light. It's a sweet and vulnerable moment for the show...but what actually happened?

In the show, her role is vital.

Princess Alice is brought from Greece to England because of political unrest, and Philip's not too keen on the situation—the two haven't seen each other in years, and she's been absent most of his life in a sanitarium (she was diagnosed with schizophrenia) and, later, in a religious order. But then Guardian reporter Armstrong, who had previously written a derisive article about the royals after their official behind-the-scenes documentary aired, gets the chance to interview her.

He writes a glowing article about her, particularly in regard to the suffering and misunderstanding that plagued her her entire life, and Philip finally begins to thaw. He comes to visit her, and they sweetly reconcile shortly before the end of her life. (This is true–the two became close before her death in the two years following her move into Buckingham Palace.)

But most of it didn't happen.

Oops. Now, granted, The Crown doesn't profess to be a documentary—it's a dramatization of true events. But, usually, these events are pretty heavily drawn from real-life documents, photos, and biographies. Not so in this case, apparently.

Per The Times:

There was no “John Armstrong” and even were he to have existed, he would not have written a damning front-page Guardian review of the documentary, not least because the documentary went out on a Saturday and was old news by Monday’s paper. The paper’s TV reviewer, Stanley Reynolds, merely noted that Her Majesty was “a delightful surprise.”
You will not, by now, be flabbergasted to hear that the dying Princess Alice did not give an interview to “John Armstrong” of The Guardian or, so far as I can see from Hugo Vickers’ biography of her, to anyone else.

However, what is true is that Philip and Alice did become close in her last years:

Prince Philip in Reunion with His Mother
BettmannGetty Images

Which is a sweet little real-life anecdote to go with the mostly fictional story.

