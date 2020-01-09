Ever since we got word that Peter Weber split his face open while shooting his Bachelor season this past October, the question on everyone's mind is: what happened? Also, how is the show going to deal with this? Well, just wait, because the truth is even more intense than you expect it to be.

As a mildly squeamish person, I am a) thoroughly not enjoying the details of this story, and b) deeply, deeply curious how much they go into it on the show. Seriously, just take a look for yourself—it's going to be a thing on the show. Here's what we know.

He fell onto some glasses.

According to Us Weekly, Weber "split open his face." (OW.) The source explained, "It was a two-hour drive from the course to the hospital in San Jose; he got 22 stitches in his face.” They added that Weber was carrying two glasses and basically fell onto them. Per Radar, they were two cocktail glasses (OWWWWW). “The reason he traveled for two hours to a hospital was that this specific hospital had a surgeon that specialized in his injuries. He underwent surgery," said the Us Weekly source (insert barf emoji).

Harrison downplayed the incident, saying, "Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head. He did get stitches, but he’s 100 percent okay and production is already back underway. He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of." But can you imagine how loudly the producers screamed when they found out? Like Weber is going to have a massive bandage/stitches on his face from the accident through the end of the show. It's...going to be very weird, let me just say that.

Also, now He's The Boy Who Lived (through cracking his face open and getting 22 stitches)! Like I wasn't going to make a Harry Potter joke. Psh. Actually, Peter, I think you should start saying to people "You want to know how I got this scar?" as a Dark Knight reference.

It's still a pretty big scar.

Fans first noticed the scar when Weber returned to social media and started posting videos on his Instagram Stories. In his public appearances, makeup artists have been very good at hiding the scar, but it's much more visible when it hasn't been "touched up." You can juuuust see it here during a New Year's Eve interview:

Astrid Stawiarz Getty Images

In this interview with The Ringer's Juliet Litman, you can see it much more clearly (and it's actually worse in motion—you can definitely see how deep it is):

The Ringer YouTube

Ow ow ow ow ow. The end, forever.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE