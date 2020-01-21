While you're still wrapping your head around the whole "Meghan and Harry leaving the Royal Family" ordeal, HBO Max has given the go-ahead for a new animated show titled The Prince. The satirical comedy series will be modeled after the very funny Instagram account of Family Guy producer and Instagram legend Gary Janetti.

If you're not familiar with the account (where have you been?), Janetti posts photo collages to the 'gram as if he were Prince George, poking fun at any current royal family drama from the perspective of the future king. It's a bit like Suri's Burn Book, but for the little prince.

HBO

The animated show will be written and executive produced by Janetti, according to Deadline, and will follow a cartoon version of the future king as he lets us in on some of the secrets of the royal family and the British monarchy.

The series description reads:

Before George rules Britannia, he'll be laying down his own laws in Janetti's comedic take on the future King of England's childhood as seen from the prince's own point of view. Because his succession isn't coming any time soon, in each episode George will find his path in life as a young prince in modern times – from the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace to his family's sea of corgis to primary school with commoners.

"I'm thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne," said Janetti.

As for who will voice our favorite royals, the confirmed lineup includes:

Janetti as Prince George

Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry

Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle

Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton

Tom Hollander as both Prince Philip and Prince Charles

Alan Cumming as George's butler Owen

Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth

Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

So, like, it's an all-star team.

"We're so excited to bring the world Gary's created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know–that George can be hilarious, shocking, and surprisingly sweet," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max in a statement. "We can't wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square."

