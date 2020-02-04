image
Today's Top Stories
1
Blue Ivy Is the MVP at This Year's Super Bowl
image
2
I Get So Many Compliments on These White Sneakers
image
3
An At-Home Guide to Removing Your Acrylic Nails
image
4
Julia Garner Is Devastating in 'The Assistant'
image
5
The $115k Couple Who Paid Off 21 Credit Cards

Camila Cabello Swapped Her Trademark Long Hair for a Chic Bob

It's a very different look for the star.

image
By Bianca Rodriguez
2018 American Music Awards - Red Carpet
Emma McIntyreGetty Images

Camila Cabello is known for many things: Her irresistibly catchy music; her friendship-turned steamy romance with Shawn Mendes (I'm still not over the Señorita music video); and her long, voluminous, dreamy hair. So, when she posted a photo on Instagram showing off her a radical hair transformation for "a music video that's coming out very very soon"—I freaked.

View this post on Instagram

hello!!!! usually when I take these breaks from social media, it’s cause I need some space or time away from it - I think it’s healthy to know when you need time for yourself- that’s been my biggest thing I’ve worked on this year so far is to listen to my intuition and what my mind and body need!!!! When I feel overwhelmed or overstimulated I’m like.... ok I need to give myself a little room to slow down. but I miss and love you guys!!!! I’m in London right now working on Cinderella and I’m having the time of my life TBH 🥺 here’s a picture behind the scenes of a music video that’s coming out very very soon... how are you guys doing?! How’s life!! How are your hearts! I’ll read some of the comments and reply 💕💕💕💕💕💕

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

Look how good it looks! How does she do it! It's not clear whether the new look is a wig or a chop, but either way, I'm calling my hairstylist now and booking an appointment; more and more celebs have been cutting their hair short, and I'm all for a new trend.

In the Instagram post, the singer shared a behind-the-scenes photo to let us know why she's been absent from social media lately.

"I think it's healthy to know when you need time for yourself- that's been my biggest thing I've worked on this year so far is to listen to my intuition and what my mind and body need!!!!," she wrote in the post. "When I feel overwhelmed or overstimulated I'm like.... ok I need to give myself a little room to slow down. but I miss and love you guys!!!!"

The singer also mentioned that she's in London right now filming the new live-action Cinderella from Sony, which is set to be released on February 5, 2021. Have we mentioned that Billy Porter is going to be playing the fairy godmother?!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Camila Cabello Stole from Kensington Palace
2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Camila Wears a Nude Dress to the AMAs
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity Hair Transformations
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 : Day One Blake Lively Looks So Different With a Bowl Cut
image Kendall Jenner Is Rocking Caramel Brown Hair Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kaia Gerber Cut Her Brunette Bob Even Shorter
2019 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet Pink Chopped Off All Her Hair in a Fun Throwback
image Is Hilary Duff's Lob for the New 'Lizzie McGuire'?
image Chrissy Teigen Got a Major New Haircut and Color
Christian Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019 Cara Delevingne's New Jet-Black Is Such a Vibe
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL Bella Hadid's New Bob Looks Like KKW's Old Bob
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Charlize Theron Cut Her Hair and Dyed it Blonde
image Jennifer Aniston Showed Her Natural Hair Texture