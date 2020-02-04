Camila Cabello Swapped Her Trademark Long Hair for a Chic Bob

Camila Cabello is known for many things: Her irresistibly catchy music; her friendship-turned steamy romance with Shawn Mendes (I'm still not over the Señorita music video); and her long, voluminous, dreamy hair. So, when she posted a photo on Instagram showing off her a radical hair transformation for "a music video that's coming out very very soon"—I freaked.

Look how good it looks! How does she do it! It's not clear whether the new look is a wig or a chop, but either way, I'm calling my hairstylist now and booking an appointment; more and more celebs have been cutting their hair short, and I'm all for a new trend.

In the Instagram post, the singer shared a behind-the-scenes photo to let us know why she's been absent from social media lately.

"I think it's healthy to know when you need time for yourself- that's been my biggest thing I've worked on this year so far is to listen to my intuition and what my mind and body need!!!!," she wrote in the post. "When I feel overwhelmed or overstimulated I'm like.... ok I need to give myself a little room to slow down. but I miss and love you guys!!!!"

The singer also mentioned that she's in London right now filming the new live-action Cinderella from Sony, which is set to be released on February 5, 2021. Have we mentioned that Billy Porter is going to be playing the fairy godmother?!

