When you sign a $300 million deal with Netflix—the most lucrative production deal in history, natch—it means something. Ryan Murphy has been changing the TV landscape for years with shows like Glee, Nip/Tuck, Scream Queens, Pose, and more, and his new show, Hollywood, with his frequent collaborator Ian Brennan (The Politician, Glee), will be one of many upcoming Murphy productions for the streaming platform.

In addition to Hollywood, Murphy is working on a handful of exciting-sounding shows for Netflix. One of those is Ratched, which will be a One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel starring Sarah Paulson. Murphy is also working on The Prom, a movie starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman that's about a group of theater kids who show up in a small conservative town in Indiana to help a girl take her girlfriend to the prom.

In short, the man has a lot of shows up his sleeve—but the one we have our eye on is going to come out very soon, like May 1 soon. Here's everything we know about Ryan Murphy's newest show, Hollywood.

The series is a period piece set in retro Hollywood.

The seven-episode limited series will follow a group of actors and filmmakers looking to make it big in Hollywood in the 1940s, in the years after World War II.

Ryan Murphy is bringing “Hollywood” to Netflix. Co-created with Ian Brennan, Murphy describes the new series as "a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown" https://t.co/RzeQ10iRNH pic.twitter.com/RpnTllgDO7 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) February 22, 2019

Murphy is describing the show as "a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown," so it sounds right up our alley. Also, the man knows how to execute a great period piece. Just think back to all those seasons of American Horror Story you've obsessively watched over the years.

Murphy posted to Instagram a first look of Hollywood with the caption, "What if you could rewrite the story? Hollywood arrives May 1 on Netflix." The picture included a photo of five people looking out onto Los Angeles from atop of the iconic Hollywood sign. If this is his way of posting a thirst trap to reel me into watching the show, I'm all for it, and I haven't even seen the cast yet in costume.

According to Variety, each character will show a different side of the entertainment industry, highlighting the issues of gender, sex, and race biases during that time.

The show has an all-star cast.

Speaking of characters, Hollywood has a fully stacked cast with just about everyone you've ever loved and adored. Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, and David Corenswet will have leading roles in the series. Criss, who you may remember from his days on multiple Murphy projects like Glee and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, is also an executive producer on the project. He posted on Instagram of how he and Murphy came up with the idea of Hollywood and how Netflix bought it just two days later. (The ultimate flex.)

Corenswet played the ever-so-dreamy River in The Politician; he'll also be executing producing alongside Criss.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, he teased a little bit about the show, saying: "It's 1940s Hollywood, so there's going to be great clothes and great accents. It's going to be sexy and optimistic. It's really about young people and the excitement of young people seeking opportunity."

As for Jeremy Pope, he's a two-time Tony-nominated Broadway star for his work in Choir Boy and Ain't Too Proud. He's also extremely good looking, but at this point, that's a given. This will be his first time on a Murphy project, unlike his other two leading co-stars.

Other regulars in the series that you may have seen in previous projects of his include: Jim Parsons (The Normal Heart), Dylan McDermott (American Horror Story), Patti LuPone (Pose), and Joe Mantello (The Normal Heart).

Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men), Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming ), and Jake Picking (Blockers) will also star in the series. Hollywood will mark their first time in a Murphy project.

Also, we can't forget to mention guest cast members, like Maude Apatow (Euphoria), Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite), and Rob Reiner (New Girl).

This show is going to be absolutely stellar.

