image
Today's Top Stories
1
Tales of a Hollywood Con Queen
image
2
The Best Street Style From Milan Fashion Week
image
3
Read an Excerpt From the Uber Whistleblower's Book
image
4
Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Home
image
5
I Get So Many Compliments on This Velvet Coat

Jennifer Lawrence Is Finally Returning to Acting — On Netflix

It's one of her first major projects after a two-year acting hiatus.

image
By Bianca Rodriguez
90th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Christopher PolkGetty Images

Jennifer Lawrence is finally returning to the big screen—on Netflix, that is. On Wednesday, February 19, news broke that Lawrence is set to star in Adam McKay's Don't Look Up. The comedy is about two scientists who, after discovering that a meteor will strike the Earth, embark on a media tour to warn the world but find it hard to be taken seriously.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, McKay—who you might know from critically-acclaimed projects like Netflix's Dead to Me, HBO's Succession, and the 2018 film, Vice—said he's "thrilled" to be working with Lawrence.

"She's what folks in the 17th century used to call 'a dynamite act.' And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way," he added.

The Oscar-winning star had taken a (deserving) two-year hiatus from acting—and threw a gorgeous wedding in the meantime—but has slowly been making her way back to major Hollywood projects.

She recently wrapped up an untitled A24 film, directed by Lila Neugebauer, about a US soldier who suffers a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan and finds herself struggling to adjust to life back home.

No word yet on who else will join the Hunger Games star in the film, but with Lawrence aboard and McKay at the helm, expect a big name. The film reportedly will begin shooting in April and will be released later this year.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
All The Details on Jennifer Lawrence’s Wedding
Jennifer Lawrence
J.Law on the Mysterious Celeb She Hates
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity News
Chanel : Photo Call - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Cara Delevingne and Justin Bieber Are Feuding
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Vanessa Is Leaning Into "Thirsty Thursdays"
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Chrissy's Daughter Has No Time for Paparazzi
Jenna Dewan Visits The IMDb Show Jenna Dewan Gives Sneak Peek at Her Chic Nursery
image The Cast & Director of 'Cruel Intentions' Reunite
image Kanye West Leaves Kim Kardashian in an Elevator
2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals Channing Tatum Is "Happy" for Jenna Dewan
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Are The Weeknd's 'After Hours' Lyrics About Bella?
image Kendall and Harry Had a Moment At the Brit Awards
Stance Spades At NBA All-Star 2020 Dwyane Wade on Getting Zaya's Pronouns Right