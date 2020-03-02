When Harry Styles showed up at last year's Met Gala wearing a single pearl earring, I audibly gasped. Dangling from his left earlobe was the humble pearl, the kind of jewelry I usually shy away from, thinking it boring and old-fashioned. And yet—the more photos I saw of Styles parading around town in a pearl necklace post-Met Gala, the more I wondered: Were heartthrobs like Styles about to make pearls cool again?

Styles was at the forefront of a trend that has come to dominate 2020. As we roll into the new decade, Hollywood men from Billy Porter to Shawn Mendes are wearing the dainty accessory everywhere, breathing fresh air into the traditionally stuffy pearl necklace and making it feel modern and edgy. Here are just a couple of examples of some of the men who are taking up this trend.



Harry Styles

Ian West Getty Images

Neil Mockford Getty Images

The O.G., the one and only: Mr. Harry Edward Styles, everyone! He first let loose on the pink carpet of the 2019 Met Gala, and I have yet to be the same since. Some called it a Met Gala statement, but in the end, Styles has had the last laugh. These days, the man can't be seen without those pearls around his neck (the above photos are from different appearances this winter). For personal reasons, I could go on, but for the sake of the word limit, I'll stop here.

Jaden Smith

TM/Bauer-Griffin Getty Images

It's the fit of this necklace, as well as its color, that should make you look twice at your grandmother's jewelry collection. Here, Smith gives his smart all-black outfit a pop of color with several statement necklaces of different colors, including a pink-tinged pearl necklace, for an outing in LA. So, if you aren't feeling the ivory, we suggest a black or pink necklace that can fit the vibe you're trying to channel.

Jonas Brothers

John Shearer Getty Images

The small pearl necklaces Nick and Joe Jonas wore at the 2020 Grammys almost weren't noticeable to the average viewer, but as a connoisseur of pearls, they caught my eye. Here, the JoBros show that pearl necklaces don't always have to spice up a monochromatic outfit—they work for patterns, too.

A$AP Rocky

Daniele Venturelli Getty Images

Oh, to be the freshwater pearl necklace that resides on A$AP Rocky's neck! Many rap artists choose chain necklaces, so when A$AP sat front row during fashion week for Gucci, he showed up. The combination of the pearls with the pearl rings is *chef's kiss.*

Billy Porter

Steven Ferdman Getty Images

No one does red carpets like Billy Porter. He can't be stopped or topped, and I'm still not over his Grammys look from this year. The pearl necklace he's wearing in the above photo, a promotional event for his film Like a Boss, is a reminder to men (and women) everywhere that a tie isn't the only thing that can go around your neck when it comes to styling button-up shirts.

Shawn Mendes

Amy Sussman Getty Images

This three-piece suit by Louis Vuitton with the pearl waistcoat chain that Mendes wore to the Grammys makes me feel things. It's such a delicate but refreshing change-up, it brings tears to my eyes. Sure, he didn't walk away with any Grammys that night, but this look deserves first place.

Pharrell Williams

Han Myung-Gu Getty Images

Pharrell Williams is a man known for starting trends, or at least getting people talking. Years later, I have yet to forget the brown hat saga of the 2014 Grammys. (Fun fact: The hat sold for $44,100 to Arby's, in an odd turn of events.) The best thing about Pharrell's style is that the pearls don't wear him. He wears the pearls.

Make a Pearl Necklace Your Next Best Accessory With These Picks Imitation Pearl Necklace Kenneth Jay Lane $42.00 SHOP IT Lina Necklace in Multi DANNIJO $110.00 SHOP IT Lacey Dyed Natural Pearl Statement Necklace BAUBLEBAR $48.00 SHOP IT Heloise Necklace Anni Lu shopbop.com $183.00 SHOP IT

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

