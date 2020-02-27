image
Today's Top Stories
1
Paris Fashion Week's Street Style Is Très Chic
image
2
Princess Latifa's Great Escape
image
3
Read an Excerpt from 'Anna K,' Our Book Club Pick
image
4
Black-Owned Beauty Brands You Need to Know
image
5
Shonda Rhimes' New Netflix Show Will Be Steamy

Kelly and Kenny From 'Love Is Blind' Didn't Get Married After All

...But we did learn that Kelly's mom is actually the best.

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Netflix

Warning: Love Is Blind finale spoilers ahead.

Please alert my boss that I will be taking a personal day today...Kenny and Kelly didn't get married in the Love Is Blind finale. I repeat: Kenny and Kelly DID! NOT! GET! MARRIED! Every single person shipped this couple (along with Lauren and Cameron, of course), including the Love Is Blind cast during earlier episodes. When Kenny's mom said she could see Kelly fitting into their family, my heart melted a bit.

Ultimately, though, Kelly realized she loved Kenny...but she wasn't in love with him.

Related Story
image
The Best Reactions to the 'Love Is Blind' Finale

Kenny handled Kelly's decision with the most grace out of all the cast members who were turned down at the altar, and spoke directly to the crowd of family and friends. He basically stated that it "just wasn't their time" and it was very complicated to explain. But the best part is that while Kenny was making his speech, Kelly's mom turned around to her family and goes, "God, I love this guy." Reminder: Her daughter has already left the room in tears with her sister. A full-blown mood.

image
Netflix

The only couples that actually ended up getting married are Amber and Barnett and Cameron and Lauren, which is not a surprise at all. We knew Jessica wouldn't go through with her marriage to Mark (she finally admitted that she doesn't believe love is blind), and Damian and Gigi were toxic.

Kenny and Kelly, though? A heartbreaker.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
Will Gigi and Damian Actually Get Married?
image
You Can Now Take a 'Love Is Blind' Vacation
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15 An Investigation Into the Next 'Bachelorette'
ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15 'The Bachelor' Has Already Finished His Season
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image The Best Reactions to the 'Love Is Blind' Finale
image Hilary Duff Hints About 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot
HBO's "The Normal Heart" Premiere Ryan Murphy's Producing a Love Letter to Hollywood
1 This Is When the 'Love Is Blind' Finale Will Drop
image Will Gigi and Damian Actually Get Married?
image Princess Latifa's Great Escape
1 Nobody Can Stop Talking About 'Love Is Blind'
image Great New Movies Based on Real Events