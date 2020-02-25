image
'Love Is Blind' Fans Can Now Book a Vacation Where the Netflix Show Was Filmed

Vanessa and Nick Lachey not included.

image
By Bianca Rodriguez
image
Grand Velas Riviera Maya

If you haven't yet watched Netflix's original reality show, Love Is Blind, then there's no better time to book a vacation where you spend all your time locked in your pod room binge-watching strangers "fall in love" without seeing each other face-to-face. (Did we mention when they do see each other, they get married in a month's time?)

It's totally normal, we know! During those four weeks, the couples on the Netflix show stayed at the über-beautiful Grand Velas Riviera Maya, where they went on fun excursions, ate decadent meals, and watched the sun set from the comfort of their own jacuzzis.

1
Netflix

And now you too can have the same experience...minus the blind-dating (unless you choose) with the "Love Is Blind" package.

The bundle, offered by the resort in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico includes all the good stuff, including a four-night stay in a luxury suite, airport to hotel transportation, wine and chocolate upon arrival, $100 credit towards your own romantic excursions, three-course romantic in-suite dinners, your own eco-tour of the great outdoors, $50 spa credit, and more.

image
Grand Velas Riviera Maya
image
Grand Velas Riviera Maya
image
Grand Velas Riviera Maya
image
Ione Ascanio Green

The only catch? You have to book the trip by March 31—which gives you just enough time to find the Cameron to your Lauren.

BOOK A TRIP

