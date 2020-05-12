Today's Top Stories
The Gambling Theories About Michael Jordan, Explained

By Katherine J Igoe
michael jordan announces his retirement from professional basketball at a press conference in chicago in october 1993 though retiring from the nba, jordan will go on to play professional baseball and eventually make a return to basketball photo by © ralf finn hestoftcorbiscorbis via getty images
Ralf-Finn HestoftGetty Images

In episodes seven and eight of ESPN docuseries The Last Dance, it's referenced—then debunked—that Michael Jordan first retired in 1993 because of gambling (Jordan later returned to basketball more than once). Jordan's father had been tragically murdered in August 1993, and Jordan's stated reason for leaving the sport was this, as well as his lack of interest in playing. But, throughout his long and storied career, questions about his gambling have remained. Jordan has stated he doesn't have a gambling problem, countering instead: "I have a competition problem." The series dives deep into Jordan's competitive nature in just about everything (and, BTW, is a terrific watch even if you don't like sports)—but here's the context on where those rumors came from.

Jordan does have a well-established history as someone who likes to bet, both small and large. As early as high school, he apparently wrote to his prom date about a bet they'd made. In college, a check that Jordan wrote after losing at pool went up for auction. Once he got to the NBA, he bet—often very large sums—with anyone who'd play with him. He bet on the Jumbotron cartoon races with stadium security guards and on cards with teammates like Scottie Pippin.

When Jordan, seemingly at the top of his career, retired in 1993, he explained that "the desire isn’t there," that there wasn’t "anything else to prove."

michael jordan, 6 oct 1993 guard michael jordan of the chicago bulls announces his retirement during a press conference in chicago, illinois mandatory credit jonathan daniel allsport
Michael Jordan announces his retirement at a jam-packed press conference.
Jonathan DanielGetty Images

Despite his (absolutely justified) reasoning that his personal tragedy led to his taking a break, unsubstantiated theories remained. Per Sports Illustrated, Jordan "admitted to incurring substantial losses from gambling," and the NBA appointed a former federal judge, Frederick Lacey, to look into Jordan's bets.

Legal gambling isn't prohibited by the NBA; the problem is that Jordan didn't disclose some of his bets. Jordan had to testify about a check he wrote gambler/alleged drug dealer "Slim" Bouler for $57,000. (He admitted it was a gambling debt over golf.) Richard Esquinas wrote a 1993 book called Michael and Me: Our Gambling Addiction...My Cry for Help. He alleged that Jordan owed him $1.25 million from golf bets, and that the two settled for a lesser sum. Jordan denied the claims entirely—and he wouldn't have been charged with more than a misdemeanor if Esquinas had been correct—but at Hilton Head, where a lot of the golf was played, it's technically illegal to gamble.

The NBA ended up clearing Jordan of wrongdoing. Apparently, Jordan did continue to bet, including on card games, and even publicly betted on providing a basketball camp with free sneakers.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

But he's mostly kept it out of the limelight since.

