The only thing better than watching The Last Dance on Sunday nights is scrolling through Twitter the next day to see what incredible memes the internet has created from the 10-part docuseries. The ESPN masterpiece, which premiered on April 19 and airs two one-hour episodes every Sunday, takes us through Michael Jordan's career, most notably showcasing unaired footage from the Chicago Bulls' 1997-98 season.

Jordan knows he's a meme king. After all, during Kobe Bryant's memorial service at the Staples Center back in February, he laughed through his tears while telling the audience he promised his wife he wouldn't become another crying meme. And yet, here we are once again with Jordan in all of his meme glory.

For your entertainment, we rounded up the best The Last Dance memes the internet has blessed us with—from Jordan laughing at Gary Payton's interview to Dennis Rodman's Vegas bender to that shrug from Jordan's security guard who, quite frankly, deserves his own docuseries.

When Dennis Rodman went on a 48-hour Vegas bender.

MJ: “Don’t worry, I’ll go to Vegas and get Dennis”



MJ in Vegas: pic.twitter.com/lfcxhXGGrr — Barktisté 🚩 (@TheJ_Miles) April 27, 2020

Phil Jackson: We gotta get Dennis Rodman back in shape.



Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/yK6NEZhVEg — Ziggy (@ZiggyOfAk) April 27, 2020

phil jackson: “i’ll see you when you get back from vegas in 48 hours”



dennis rodman: #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/bCmpHisfqI — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) April 27, 2020

#TheLastDance



Phil Jackson: Okay, Dennis you got 48 hours.



Dennis Rodman: pic.twitter.com/qciflIse4A — Erik Swann (@SwannErik) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman at practice after vegas: https://t.co/Lmsc0utte2 — Angelo (RIP Kobe) IFB (@AGLR_23) April 27, 2020

Someone said this is Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra in Vegas 😂😂 #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/z8wNj0ej3n — Wachira 😎 (@Wachira_16) April 27, 2020

The shoulder shrug from John Michael Wozniak, Jordan's security guard, after he won Jordan's money.

Nike when they got MJ over Adidas pic.twitter.com/p6iCp7x6od — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 4, 2020

This how I’m walking out the barbershop after my first post #Covid cut. pic.twitter.com/EAycdBp72l — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) May 4, 2020

When my dad says someone he works with follows me on Twitter pic.twitter.com/NWnRoXg8Of — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) May 4, 2020

You vs the guy she told you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/fYe35uF072 — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) May 4, 2020

When Jordan watches a tape of Seattle SuperSonics point guard Gary Payton claiming he tired him out during the 1996 NBA finals.

When your ex sees you doing well and slides in your DM. #lastdance pic.twitter.com/viOxZD1zDU — Boi-1da.com (@boi1dacom) May 12, 2020

Us: "Sports are coming back soon!"



Coronavirus: pic.twitter.com/OHFC9wvlMT — Eli Hershkovich (@EliHershkovich) May 11, 2020

We'll definitely see the NFL start on time in September! pic.twitter.com/8ecsRJXgWy — Ken Fang (@fangsbites) May 11, 2020

When Michael heard Gary Payton say he tired him out pic.twitter.com/FI6QQA54H5 — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) May 11, 2020

Me reading back my own tweets before they go on to get 2 likes #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/sFejVWtbVT — BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) May 11, 2020

MJ after BJ Armstrong stared the entire Bulls bench down:#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/VejAAoH8JO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 11, 2020

And these random ones from throughout the series...just because.

The Last Dance producers drawing up the timeline for these episodes pic.twitter.com/pp8LEmHvB3 — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) April 27, 2020

When Jordan sees the Jordan crying meme getting replace by this new meme #LastDance pic.twitter.com/3mpgmrjsuM — bonan the targaryen (@Jlrusang) April 27, 2020

When Nick Anderson said "45 isn't the same as 23" ... #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/oaUvxCV4uF — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 11, 2020

Steve Kerr: [referring to Michael Jordan] One time, he punched me in the face. It was AWESOME. #LastDance pic.twitter.com/dW6ob898JF — Alexis (@gwizkhalifa_) May 11, 2020

Jerry Krause: *Likes sunshine*



Michael Jordan: "Fuck sunshine. I'll destroy the sun right now." — Zito (@_Zeets) May 4, 2020

“Idc if you win 82 games. This is your last year w the Bulls” - Jerry Krause pic.twitter.com/O4ulyL46Ji — 🏁TheHatersBallShow🇹🇹 (@_WordSmiff_) April 20, 2020

Lebron fans realizing Michael Jordan was better after watching The Last Dance pic.twitter.com/rg9BSluXAN — LA SPORTS GOD (@LASportsGod) April 27, 2020

Michael Jordan when literally anyone high fives within 50 feet of him pic.twitter.com/duu2xAuX9g — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) May 11, 2020

me describing how i have my favorite adam sandler movie playing in every room of my house pic.twitter.com/f3D3qIKzK0 — C.J. Toledano (@CJToledano) April 29, 2020

"I'm sorry Mr Jordan... We're out of Bootcut Jeans.." pic.twitter.com/pxJJzI6Jdy — The Thumb Thespian (@BishopCognac) April 27, 2020

Dennis Rodman as Moira Rose, a thread pic.twitter.com/tecLWz6a4S — jeremy taché (@jeremytache) May 4, 2020

Me, when I’m forced to do any kind of math:



pic.twitter.com/cpMeQRphzI — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 27, 2020

my mom giving me lunch money pic.twitter.com/fpvawgJLyi — keith van fujimoto (@oakleyandallen) May 4, 2020

I’m going to tell my future kids that this is the founder of Nike. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/WnREZk57Vk — Natalie Pierre (@NataliePierre_) May 4, 2020

Me, hearing Jordan call Scott Burrell a ho #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/MNgJq5PVwG — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 11, 2020

Me looking at Michael Jordan memes pic.twitter.com/L7tA8hUjyB — Cameron 🪐 (@Yung_Sinnamon) May 3, 2020

The Last Dance airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN.

