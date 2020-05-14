Today's Top Stories
'The Last Dance' Memes Are Giving Me Life

I want a 10-part docuseries on Michael Jordan's security guard.

By Rachel Epstein
michael jordan 'the last dance' memes
ESPN

The only thing better than watching The Last Dance on Sunday nights is scrolling through Twitter the next day to see what incredible memes the internet has created from the 10-part docuseries. The ESPN masterpiece, which premiered on April 19 and airs two one-hour episodes every Sunday, takes us through Michael Jordan's career, most notably showcasing unaired footage from the Chicago Bulls' 1997-98 season.

Jordan knows he's a meme king. After all, during Kobe Bryant's memorial service at the Staples Center back in February, he laughed through his tears while telling the audience he promised his wife he wouldn't become another crying meme. And yet, here we are once again with Jordan in all of his meme glory.

For your entertainment, we rounded up the best The Last Dance memes the internet has blessed us with—from Jordan laughing at Gary Payton's interview to Dennis Rodman's Vegas bender to that shrug from Jordan's security guard who, quite frankly, deserves his own docuseries.

When Dennis Rodman went on a 48-hour Vegas bender.

The shoulder shrug from John Michael Wozniak, Jordan's security guard, after he won Jordan's money.

When Jordan watches a tape of Seattle SuperSonics point guard Gary Payton claiming he tired him out during the 1996 NBA finals.

And these random ones from throughout the series...just because.

The Last Dance airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN.

