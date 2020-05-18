The Best Reactions to 'The Last Dance' Finale

ESPN's hit docuseries The Last Dance has come to an end far too soon—just like Michael Jordan's career with the Bulls as the legend reminded us in the last few minutes of the finale. In the 10-episode series, we all learned a lot about the iconic athlete's career, parts of his personal life, like the tragic story behind his father's death (though both his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, current wife, Yvette Prieto, and his children, were notably absent from the series, with his three eldest children finally making a brief appearance in the last episode), and his effect on pop culture. And the fans have a lot of feelings about it, taking to Twitter to share their love for the series—and devastation that it's all over.

Here, some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Some are about Michael Jordan's reaction at the end of the doc

Others are mourning the series' end

When reality sets in that #TheLastDance is over. pic.twitter.com/jzzt9QcF7q — The Last Dance (@LastDanceBulls) May 18, 2020

What the hell am I supposed to do now @Espn?! #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/zQtE71zdWn — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) May 18, 2020

No more #TheLastDance... Over two months without the NBA... pic.twitter.com/QeWla9hUic — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 18, 2020

Some thank ESPN for making the series

Beautiful production, dope gems and a great reminder who runs this shit! Thank you MJ. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/OGgW2My0Qb — Teyoncè 👑 (@tejaatej) May 18, 2020

Take a bow, #TheLastDance choreographers. Ending as epic as entire series. We can nitpick on sequencing and embellishing, omissions or exaggerations but can all agree it was 10 hours of riveting TV. Like Bulls of ‘90s, doc brought people together and met high expectations. Bravo. — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) May 18, 2020

I can’t believe it’s over #TheLastDance



Fantastic work by ESPN to make this sports drought a little bit easier pic.twitter.com/j9VDlwkA3O — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) May 18, 2020

#TheLastDance has moved into my top 3 movies ever. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 18, 2020

MASTERPIECE FILMMAKING #TheLastDance

Perfect.

No Fat.

Drama.

Everything.

Best Sports Doc Ever & one of the best Doc’s ever.



Also @channingfrye you PLAYED

yourself — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) May 18, 2020

This was beautiful. Thank you Michael Jordan. Thank you Phil Jackson. Thank you ESPN. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/plBIFyYrHA — Neiman Marcus Stan Account (@TheBrookeAsh) May 18, 2020

And many just are Michael Jordan stans

I never got the opportunity to watch MJ as a kid because I wasn’t born, but after watching this documentary... my Love for MJ grew💯



-Thanks MJ #TheLastDance — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 18, 2020

These last 5 Sundays have been the vacation we couldn't otherwise take right now. A great escape back to the 90s. Sports are great even when we don't have live sports #TheLastDance — J.A. Adande (@jadande) May 18, 2020

I don’t know why Jordan thought #TheLastDance would make him look like a horrible guy, it made me love him even more. — Alexis Morgan (@alexismorgan) May 18, 2020

MJ isn't satisfied with six ... because he knows he could have had seven 🏆 #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/EEDvCni5T6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 18, 2020

MJ’s iPad reactions have been gold from beginning to end. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/QlM56gkVf6 — Jameson (@OnlyFans____) May 18, 2020

Tells you everything you need to know about Jordan that 22!!! years later he still “can’t accept” that they didn’t find a way to go for a seventh championship. #TheLastDance — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) May 18, 2020

"We could have all been together in 1999. We all would have signed one-year deals. We could have gone for seven..." #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/aqxDgFqut9 — Seth Menson (@MensonSeth) May 18, 2020

And some of them are just very funny



Michael Jordan I gurantee you has a list like this in his nightstand #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/S1nw6CEJYG — Erika Killmonger (@BUsweetheart) May 18, 2020

“how did you cope with going back to life without #TheLastDance doc?” pic.twitter.com/olD05eYBkx — Alyssa Purser (@AlyssaPurser) May 18, 2020

I need Bonus episode “ THE LAST WIZARD “ #TheLastDance — Miro (@RusevBUL) May 18, 2020

Opponents when Michael Jordan stuck out his tongue #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/zoHEM1z6d9 — Aidan, but don’t touch me☣️🤢 (@aidanludlum43) May 18, 2020

I'm not quite sure what I'm going to do on Sunday nights going forward now that I don't have The Last Dance to look forward to. Maybe the producers will take pity on us all and release one bonus episode that's just Michael Jordan's full reactions to watching what his teammates and the Bulls' management said about him on that iPad.

Lebron working on the second best doc of all time right now as we speak #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/5rk27rposg — Jackson Lockhart (@_Jack_lockhart) May 18, 2020

Because I'm ready for one interrupted hour of that MJ tea.

