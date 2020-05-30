If you're like me and can find absolutely nothing to do after the clock hits 5 p.m. and the workday is over, you know what it's like to be hooked to Netflix's newest offerings. The streaming service has continually been coming out with major bangers during quarantine, like Sweet Magnolias and Too Hot to Handle. On Friday, Netflix dropped the first season of Space Force, a ten-episode series starring Steve Carell, Lisa Kudrow, Jane Lynch, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang, and more. And although it's early days, fans are already wondering whether Space Force will get a second two.

The show follows Mark Naird (Steve Carell), a four-star general who finds himself leading the newly created sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, the Space Force, as they take on the challenge of making sure the United States lands on the moon once again. It's written by a former Office showrunner, so it has its fair share of jokes and is getting a lot of buzz. Here's what we know so far about what could come next, and we'll keep the post updated when we officially hear more. No plot spoilers in this post, so you're all in the clear for takeoff! (I'll see myself out.)

Netflix hasn't confirmed a second season...

All right, so this is one of those "do you want to hear the good news or the bad news first?" kinds of situations. I'll start with the bad news, because sometimes you just have to rip the bandaid off.

The bad news: Netflix hasn't given the green light yet for a second season, probably because it's too soon for the streaming service to tell whether it's a hit with viewers. (Usually, Netflix waits at least a few weeks after release to confirm or deny a new show a subsequent season.)

...but the Space Force cast and producers are already planning for the possibility.

The good news: The show's creators have some tricks up their sleeves. Co-creator of the show, Greg Daniels, spoke to Digital Spy about what future episodes of the show could look like. He said, "Technically, it's a wait and see. We have some writers already plotting out what we're going to do just so that we don't waste any time." I like the way they think.

Carell himself was asked if any future plotlines would intertwine with everything going on in the real world. He said to Entertainment Weekly, "If we do come back for another season, we're thinking about plot lines and where we'd g: from there." He continued, "And determining whether it would take into account anything that's happening right now, I don't know—it's a parallel universe."

When could season two come out?

As of when the new season could come, that's all up in the air, unfortunately. Since it's such a star-studded cast, they all likely have crazy schedules, and the current pandemic doesn't exactly make the situation easier.

At least, with a cliffhanger like theirs, the second season is sure to start with a bang.

