The HBO Max Friends reunion special has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but fans just got a mini-Friends fix in the form of a new interview from Lisa Kudrow (aka Phoebe Buffay).

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Kudrow offered her best predictions for what her character would be up to during quarantines.

Kudrow predicted that, if Phoebe and her husband, Mike, had kids, they would be all about artwork and their play would be "overrun" by it.

HBO Max's highly-anticipated Friends reunion special may have postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic (cue collective tears), but Lisa Kudrow just cushioned that blow—a teeny bit at least.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Kudrow indulged a little fan fantasizing and offered up her own predictions about how her beloved character, Phoebe Buffay, and her onscreen husband, Mike Hannigan (played, as you'll recall, by adorable, ageless robot Paul Rudd) would be spending their quarantined time during the pandemic.

"I feel like if they’d had kids she would be militaristic about creating art," Kudrow said. "So their place would be overrun with huge, outlandish projects."

Agreed and, also, now all I want in life is to see Phoebe and Mike's kids and their militaristically-created artwork.

IRL, Kudrow is spending her quarantine time with family, just like a lot of Americans. The actress is in lockdown in her Los Angeles home alongside her husband, Michael Stern, and their 22-year-old son, Julian.

"We have fortunate circumstances here, though," she said. "I don’t have complaints. [Before the pandemic] I would spend weekends never leaving my house anyway, which to me was heaven."

Kayleigh Roberts

