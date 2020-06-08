In the first episode of the mouthful-of-a-name The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable—Ever! throwback season, we'll be getting one of the most fan-favorite couples of all time. Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici (now Lowe) had a dramatic season in the best way—she initially wasn't center stage as a frontrunner as he started his "journey," but when they connected, they (and the audience) immediately knew things were special. Not since Trista and Ryan Sutter had two people garnered so much fan love, especially since (spoiler alert) Sean and Catherine are still together, and they have three adorable kiddos.

As a relative newbie to the franchise, I'm delighted by the entire premise of The Most Unforgettable—Ever!, since I get a crash course in some of the show's most iconic seasons. Despite its manifold problems, including a shocking lack of diversity (are we going to get a Rachel Bachelorette retrospective, producers??), I do appreciate the stories of true love that sometimes slip through the insanity. I'm particularly intrigued to see the Catherine/Sean chemistry I've heard so much about. Where are the couple now, 7.5 years (!) after their final rose ceremony?

Sean Lowe and Catherine got married in 2014.

The two regularly reminisce about their season, and the joy they felt over discovering how much they cared about each other. Sean recently shared Catherine's intro package, saying he would have chosen her out of "25 million women":

Look at those unicycle skills!

Exhibit B of their adorableness:

Last year, Catherine shared their infamous run-and-jump moment, which has kind of become synonymous with the couple and their crazy-adorable chemistry together:

I think what I appreciate most is that Sean has clearly been instructed not to turn around but can clearly hear the pat-pat-pat of excited feet advancing towards him.

After their big finale in 2012, the two got married in 2014. In January, they celebrated their sixth anniversary of being married, with the most delightful behind-the-scenes photo I think I've ever seen:

Sean and Catherine have three kids: Samuel, Thomas, and Mia.

The couple welcomed Samuel, Thomas, and Mia in 2016, 2018, and 2019 respectively. In 2018, Sean explained, "I love having two kids...but I would like to try to see if we could get a little girl that looks like mama." But, as they both regularly note, all three of their kids look just like Sean, so one out of two ain't bad, right?

The couple shares candid pics of their family of five, including how tough it is to get them all to pose together. Their whole feed is worth perusing, and following them on Instagram is like getting a shot of pure sweetness every time you look.

Also, this may not be the end of kid-having for the couple. "I want a girl naturally next and then [to] adopt a girl,” Catherine said in 2018. “Then you get sisters and brothers. I know it’s probably not going to happen, but that’s my ideal...Originally when I met Sean, I wanted five. He’s like, ‘Whoa.’ I’m like, ‘OK, maybe four.’”

Catherine and Sean are so excited about The Most Unforgettable—Ever.

Sean jokingly said this this re-airing would help him "get that 15 minutes of fame back I’ve been desperately searching for for the past seven years. No spoilers please." (This, next to a picture of him proposing. Spoiler alert.)

Catherine's was more heartfelt, remembering how she felt when she was first cast. "I was very flattered but somewhat grounded by the fact that I would be one of the faces that represented people of color."

She added. "I knew that one of the reasons I was probably chosen was because I was Filipino. I counted myself out to be his fiancée because of what I assumed Sean liked. I thought I was there just to check a box, but I ended up with so much more."

As the two became closer, "I allowed this experience to open myself up to the possibility of being fully loved and appreciated for all that I was...I’d say doing this show was one of the best things that ever happened to me. ❤️"



She had a final note for anyone hoping to have a similar journey: "Don’t count yourself out. You are destined to do bigger things than just check a box."

I cannot wait to watch this.

