Will Clare Crawley's 'Bachelorette' Season Be Canceled?

As the impact of COVID-19 continue to be felt in the U.S. and around the world, ABC producers have taken the unprecedented step of officially delaying filming of The Bachelorette. This makes sense, considering the time, travel, and group gatherings inherent to the show premise. But the question fans are now wondering: Will show veteran Clare Crawley's season air at all? Or, put another way: Will this be a canceled/rescheduled Bachelorette season?

As of this writing, there's no word, and it's likely that producers are simply waiting to see what happens for the moment. But, eventually, we will get some kind of announcement—so here's what we know so far.

There's a two week filming delay.

Via press release, we first learned that production was being delayed. Then, Chris Harrison took to social media to explain that production was on hold for two weeks. Four days ago, Crawley took to social media to explain that they were taking things one day at a time considered how much uncertainty and change there was and is:

And, class act that she is, she's still excited and looking forward to starting her "journey."

But the delay might run longer.

Reality Steve speculates (and bear in mind here that this is just speculation, and no one knows anything at this point) that filming will not resume in two weeks. "More like two months," he writes.

Producer Mike Fleiss did say it wasn't too late to submit someone for Clare's season, which feels like production is rethinking her season entirely:

But he doesn't always tweet the facts (remember when he said Khloé Kardashian could be The Bachelorette?) so who knows whether that's true. The Facebook post that had Crawley's 32 potential guys has been taken down, though, so the list of her contestants may actually change. Especially since these men have had to put their work and lives on hold and may no longer have the availability once/if filming starts again. But how would producers even do interviews with travel so limited?



Crawley was supposed to start filming March 13, with a mid-May premiere, so a shifted schedule could start as late as June. That would mean, per Reality Steve, that Bachelor in Paradise could start as late as August. This would also impact a popular ABC show, Dancing With the Stars, which usually starts in September. Of the three Bachelorverse shows, Reality Steve thinks Paradise is the most likely to get cut if needed. But if the schedules get too far pushed, Crawley's season may be cancelled—and it's really, really unclear whether she would just be Bachelorette in 2021, or whether a new person will be selected.

We'll update when we know more.

