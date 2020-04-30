The somewhat clunkily named The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable—Ever will give us a little Bachelor fix in a time when a lot of reality TV is on hold. I, for one, could not be more grateful: As a somewhat newbie to the franchise, this look back at some of the most dramatic seasons in show history will serve as a nice primer for what I've missed. (The fact that I STARTED with Colton Underwood means there's a lot of show-related drama in store for me.) And for you lifetime fans of the show, it'll be a nice throwback—where were you when Ben Flajnik actually proposed to Courtney Robertson? There truly is something for everyone. Even better? No spoiler warnings needed—unless, of course, you've never watched the seasons, in which case, spoilers for old seasons. But also, you have Google, so.

When will Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable — Ever premiere?

Per Variety, the series will start June 8, 2020, go for 10 episodes, and be hosted by (who else?) Chris Harrison. I'll just go ahead and quote the synopsis:

"Each three-hour episode will cover a full season from the dating show archives, highlighting some of the most devastating rose ceremonies, passionate proposals, unexpected new arrivals, dramatic meltdowns, biggest breakups and most romantic moments that Bachelor Nation has ever witnessed."

Into it. It can be tough to find old seasons, and fans have been clamoring for the full catalog for a while, so this feels like a nice concession as well.

What do we know about it?

Because Clare Crawley is our Bachelorette, get ready to watch some of the seasons she was on, including Bachelor in Paradise (raccoon alert!!) and Winter Games. Truly, though, nothing beats Juan Pablo Galavis as Bachelor—which served as an introduction to Crawley and how truly terrible of a human being Galavis was (ALLEGEDLY).

Votes were also in favor of Jake Pavelka (that season, ugh. Pilots do not make for good Bachelors, apparently):

Give me the trainwreck that was Jake Pavelka’s season and then Bachelor Pad with he and Vienna!!!!! — Alex Holben (@AlexHolben1) April 23, 2020

Jillian and Ashley's facial expressions:

A massive, massive throwback:

#TheBachelor Sean. #TheBachelorette Trista! Pleasseeeee give us that throwback we deserve, show these youngins who started on season 1 and still over a decade later is with her man! — Christina Lynn (@ChristinaLPro) April 22, 2020

And let me put in a vote for Rachel Lindsay's season right now. It was historical, it was tough to watch, it changed our understanding of the show, and it featured one of my absolute favorite Bachelorettes of all time.

Juan Pablo’s and Rachel’s !!! — Erika (@Snow_Girl_iRock) April 22, 2020

Give it to me now, please.

