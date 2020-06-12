The surprise announcement that Matt James will be ABC's next Bachelor—the first Black male lead in a show that has seen 40 franchise seasons in almost 20 years and just one previous Black lead (Rachel Lindsay)—has been met with surprise and delight by fans. Surprise, delight, and a touch of confusion, considering that Matt James is a newbie to the franchise, and usually the Bachelor has appeared on previous seasons (and is typically a fan favorite). But fans and cast members alike, many of whom recognize James as a member of Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown's "Quarantine Crew," are thrilled about the news. Here's how people are reacting (spoiler: Tyler Cameron is pumped).
Fans Are Thrilled That Matt James Will Be the First Black 'Bachelor'
ABC
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
More From 'The Bachelor' Franchise