Today's Top Stories
1
Sorry, Consuming Trauma Porn Is Not Allyship
2
Grown-Up Ways to Wear a Crop Top
3
Black Candidates Running in 2020 to Know
4
Why Byredo's Lil Fleur Fragrance Is Worth It
5
Black-Led LGBTQ+ Services to Support Right Now

Fans Are Thrilled That Matt James Will Be the First Black 'Bachelor'

By Jenny Hollander
reactions matt james the bachelor
ABC

The surprise announcement that Matt James will be ABC's next Bachelor—the first Black male lead in a show that has seen 40 franchise seasons in almost 20 years and just one previous Black lead (Rachel Lindsay)—has been met with surprise and delight by fans. Surprise, delight, and a touch of confusion, considering that Matt James is a newbie to the franchise, and usually the Bachelor has appeared on previous seasons (and is typically a fan favorite). But fans and cast members alike, many of whom recognize James as a member of Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown's "Quarantine Crew," are thrilled about the news. Here's how people are reacting (spoiler: Tyler Cameron is pumped).

People Are Sad It Took This Long for a Black Bachelor

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The Salmon Jacket Made a Return

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Clare's Season Is Going to Be...Interesting

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Fans Are Excited About the Fresh Face

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

People Are Hoping It'll Also Be Size Inclusive

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And Yes, Clare's Season Will Still Air

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Remember This Cameo Matt Made?

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Tyler Cameron Is Very Excited

tyler cameron instagram
Tyler CameronInstagram
tyler cameron instagram
Tyler CameronInstagram

...But Tyler Is Now Just "A Friend" of Matt's

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Hannah Brown Was Also Pumped

hannah brown instagram
Hannah BrownInstagram
hannah brown instagram
Hannah BrownInstagram
hannah brown instagram
Hannah BrownInstagram
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From 'The Bachelor' Franchise
Tyler Cameron and Matt James Are Friendship Goals
What Happened Between Matt James and Clare?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Will Matt James Also Be on 'The Bachelorette'?
When Will Matt James' 'The Bachelor' Season Air?
'The Bachelor' Has Cast Its First Black Lead
What Is 'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe Doing Now?
Bachelor Nation Is Calling for More Diversity
What Happened to 'Bachelor' Sean and Catherine?
A Timeline of 'Bachelor' Peter and Kelley Flanagan
There's Going to Be a New 'Bachelor' Show In June