Fans Are Thrilled That Matt James Will Be the First Black 'Bachelor'

The surprise announcement that Matt James will be ABC's next Bachelor—the first Black male lead in a show that has seen 40 franchise seasons in almost 20 years and just one previous Black lead (Rachel Lindsay)—has been met with surprise and delight by fans. Surprise, delight, and a touch of confusion, considering that Matt James is a newbie to the franchise, and usually the Bachelor has appeared on previous seasons (and is typically a fan favorite). But fans and cast members alike, many of whom recognize James as a member of Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown's "Quarantine Crew," are thrilled about the news. Here's how people are reacting (spoiler: Tyler Cameron is pumped).

People Are Sad It Took This Long for a Black Bachelor

In all reality, Matt James being named the next Bachelor is a game changer. But it’s sad that it took 18 years and a petition to make it happen. #TheBachelor — TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) June 12, 2020

For 18 years, @ABCNetwork devoid us of a chance to show millions of Karens & Amy Coopers that black men are just okay. This is deeper than us just wanting a black man as #TheBachelor; it’s about finally turning the tide of how black ppl are accepted by society. #ItsAboutDamnTime https://t.co/wm24N5S1JF — 2 Black Girls, 1 Rose (@2BlkGirls1Rose) June 12, 2020

Congrats, I guess, to The Bachelor franchise for picking a Black bachelor 25 seasons in, after pressure from anti-racism protests prompted by a Black man being killed by police https://t.co/7cOOcfgoOb — Elise Foley (@elisefoley) June 12, 2020

The Salmon Jacket Made a Return

Clare's Season Is Going to Be...Interesting

How in the HELL are the men on Clare’s season going to act when they realize none of them have a chance at being bachelor?!?!? 😂😂😂#TheBachelor — TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) June 12, 2020

Fans Are Excited About the Fresh Face

love to see them casting someone from outside the franchise!! while he’s friends with people within it, this is still such a fresh and new choice. happy to see the bachelor franchise switching it up. — maybe: hannah (@chickenmchannah) June 12, 2020

People Are Hoping It'll Also Be Size Inclusive

Matt James says he wants all “races, shapes, sizes” — #Bachelor casting, your lead is calling for women who are bigger than a size two! https://t.co/HCtv27iJc5 — Elana Rubin (@elanarubin) June 12, 2020

And Yes, Clare's Season Will Still Air

For those asking, no, this has nothing to do with Clare’s season. She’s still the “Bachelorette” and from what I’ve heard, will begin filming in July. No start date for Matt James season has been announced yet. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 12, 2020

Remember This Cameo Matt Made?

People forget the new Bachelor, Matt James crashed a pizza review with @stoolpresidente. One of the better reviews out there. @BarstoolRia @BarstoolFran pic.twitter.com/nC5Mc7ycNt — Barstool Are Dee Tee (@editti22) June 12, 2020

Matt James, the newest Bachelor, once crashed a pizza review. pic.twitter.com/x9AcqJNv8o — Viva La Stool (@VivaLaStool) June 12, 2020

Tyler Cameron Is Very Excited

Tyler Cameron Instagram

Tyler Cameron Instagram

...But Tyler Is Now Just "A Friend" of Matt's

Here’s a photo of your next Bachelor, Matt James.. and a friend.

#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/G8aMki7qcf — Bachelor Bob (@BachelorBob_) June 12, 2020

Hannah Brown Was Also Pumped

Hannah Brown Instagram

Hannah Brown Instagram

Hannah Brown Instagram

