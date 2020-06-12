No, Matt James Won't Be on 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley's Season

In the best news I've heard all year, entrepreneur, real estate broker, and community organization founder Matt James is our new Bachelor—the first Black lead in franchise history. James, Tyler Cameron's BFF and who you've probably seen all over Cameron's Instagram, is also known to the Bachelorverse because he used to be a contestant on Clare Crawley's Bachelorette season. So fans immediately began wondering—is James going to be on The Bachelorette AND The Bachelor? I know it seems confusing, especially with so much in flux right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, so let's break it down.

James has transferred from The Bachelorette to The Bachelor.

So, the short answer is no. Entertainment Weekly broke the news, framing it as he used to be a contestant on Crawley's season. Also, if you look at the statement from ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke, it seems pretty cut and dry:

"Matt has been on our radar since February, when producers first approached him to join Bachelor Nation, as part of Clare’s season. When filming couldn’t move forward as planned [due to the pandemic], we were given the benefit of time to get to know Matt and all agreed he would make a perfect Bachelor. We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in and we are proudly in service to our audience. This is just the beginning and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise. We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him."

Also, this, from Reality Steve:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Fun fact: This is 1st time in the last 29 seasons (Bach & Bachelorette) that the lead wasn’t from a previous season. Last one was Matt Grant. Although, Matt James was originally cast on Clare’s season so its not far fetched to think he would’ve been Bach if Clare didn’t pick him. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 12, 2020

So it seems pretty set.

The scheduling wouldn't have worked anyways.

Things are still a bit up in the air in terms of Crawley's season, but the most recent information we have is that it may film in the summer (June/July) in one central location and air in the fall. Bachelor will subsequently start filming in the fall (September to November, usually), and then air in January 2021—and Chris Harrison said they'd like to keep that scheduling timeline if at all humanly possible.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Also, think about it this way: There's no way he'd be on Crawley's season—because the spoilers would be right there. We know she wouldn't select him, because he already has the Bachelor gig lined up. And if it's anything the producers care about, it's not spoiling the ending. So the first time we will really get to meet him is in pre-show interviews and during the show. It'll be a newer experience, but one I can't wait for. Let's do this!!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE

Katherine J Igoe Katherine’s a Boston-based contributing editor at Marie Claire online who covers celebrity, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle—from “The Bachelor” to Everlane to Meghan Markle.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.