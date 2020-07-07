The hit revival of true-crime show Unsolved Mysteries is exactly what we needed right now. There's nothing better than getting lost for an hour in an unsolved mystery (or, you know, an alien presence), especially since the world we're currently living in seems like something out of Black Mirror. Netflix rebooted the popular franchise on July 1, dropping six episodes featuring tales so wild, unheard of, and bizarre it seems more like the plot of a courtroom drama than real life.

If you're like me, you probably devoured the six episodes in one sitting, and are left not only shocked but wanting more. Good news: There are more Unsolved Mysteries coming soon. Bad news: you're going to have to wait a little while.

Right now, Netflix hasn't announced anything in regard to a second season. That said: The first season isn't over yet. (Surprise!) A representative for the series told Decider the second round of episodes for season one would come sometime this year.

According to the co-creator of the series, Terry Dunn Meurer, the second installment of the will feature two "international" mysteries. Speaking to The New York Post, Meurer said, "We have a team of researchers who target different countries. In the second six episodes premiering later this year, there are two episodes shot internationally." He continued, "Right now, we're tracking cases in Brazil. Our story producers work with people on the ground who handle language issues. We delivered the show to Netflix three months in advance due to the [dubbing] in so many languages since this will go out to hundreds of countries."

More exposure means more chances of cases getting solved. Seriously: Within the first week hours of the show's Netflix debut, the team had already received 20 credible tips toward solving some of the cases featured in the first six episodes, Meurer told USA Today.

How exciting is that? Anyway, until the new episodes drop, I'm going to go look into more into that mysterious note that was taped behind Ray Rivera's computer.

