Fans have been absolutely ecstatic since they heard that Beyoncé's visual album Black Is King would be debuting on Disney + at the end of the month. That release is now upon us...and, surprising exactly no one, it has basically broken the Internet (it might be an overused phrase, but in this case it's totally true). Upon its release Beyoncé explained that although it started out as a companion piece to her Lion King track, "I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose." Honestly, before you look at any reactions, just go watch, because it is seriously a stunning tour de force. Here are the most epic reactions to the film so far, including all the details you might have missed.

Black Is King has so many beautiful features, Easter eggs, and cameos.

First of all, just look at what happens when you like something that uses #BlackIsKing:

If you like a tweet with the #BlackIsKing hashtag, it does this 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ePWPJMzHJh — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) July 31, 2020

The movie is so jam-packed with icons:

And here's just a glimpse of how gorgeous it really looks (seriously go watch):

Even celebrities rushed to watch and react.

Kelly Rowland, who's in the visual album, tweeted the hashtag:

And we got a glimpse of that cameo:

Even celebs stayed up to watch for the early, early morning debut!

Yes, I did stay up just to watch #BlackIsKing even though I am tired. Priorities lmao — Alissa Ashley (@alissa_ashleyy) July 31, 2020

She inspired fellow musicians:

Good morning, black people.



In honor of #BlackIsKing, here’s my rendition of Brown Skin Girl. ☀️✨ pic.twitter.com/hWozd1zO90 — CHIKA 🕹 (@oranicuhh) July 31, 2020

And Lizzo had a watch party:

Fans lost their minds over Beyoncé's family cameos.

BLUE IVY, you look amazing:

We stan Blue Ivy Carter in this house. Beyoncé really birthed an icon #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/nVcJLwB0mo — kamala (@seluliwe_) July 31, 2020

Me every time Blue Ivy came on my screen #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/8bNq5CqT7W — yoncemyname (@YonceMy) July 31, 2020

Beyoncé dedicates #BlackIsKing to her son Sir Carter "and to all our sons and daughters" 🖤 pic.twitter.com/IMp8ZbIxqW — Rap-Up (@RapUp) July 31, 2020

And fans talked about the true significance and importance of the film.

I wish I had a visual like #BlackIsKing in my youth. I’m tearing up thinking about how these images and words will affect the dark-skinned girls and boys around the world who are constantly “othered.” Like I was. — Khalea Underwood (@letsbeKHAlear) July 31, 2020

I don’t think y’all understand what this Brown Skin Girl visual means. It just wrecked me. The celebration of every shade of brown skin is resetting the social norm. My god. “We were beautiful before they knew what beauty was.” #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/QuBUgeyafz — Peachez Iman Cummings (@PeachezNYC) July 31, 2020

Just when I think I couldn’t love Beyoncé more, she’s put dark-skinned Indian women and girls in the video for BROWN SKIN GIRL 😍Doing more for representation for dark-skinned South Asian women than most Bollywood celebrities who prefer to promote skin lightening #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/py7hByANRb — Shehnaz Khan (@shehnazkhan) July 31, 2020

Beyoncé just turns up every few years and REINVENTS the visual album. sets the bar HIGHER. THE AUDACITY. #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/rgUeyBzyRV — The Hive 🧚‍♀️ (@beyicon) July 31, 2020

Fans recognized allll the work Queen Bey does:

There are literally so many South African entertainers in #BlackIsKing. We should all be so proud of them. It’s honestly mind blowing. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vl2OTxdiEb — Bassie the Prefect 👩🏽‍💼 (@BassieM_) July 31, 2020

And are already thinking of what it'll look like when she performs it:

So this is going to be loved, dissected, and treasured for a long time.

