Fans have been absolutely ecstatic since they heard that Beyoncé's visual album Black Is King would be debuting on Disney + at the end of the month. That release is now upon us...and, surprising exactly no one, it has basically broken the Internet (it might be an overused phrase, but in this case it's totally true). Upon its release Beyoncé explained that although it started out as a companion piece to her Lion King track, "I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose." Honestly, before you look at any reactions, just go watch, because it is seriously a stunning tour de force. Here are the most epic reactions to the film so far, including all the details you might have missed.
Black Is King has so many beautiful features, Easter eggs, and cameos.
First of all, just look at what happens when you like something that uses #BlackIsKing:
The movie is so jam-packed with icons:
And here's just a glimpse of how gorgeous it really looks (seriously go watch):
Even celebrities rushed to watch and react.
Kelly Rowland, who's in the visual album, tweeted the hashtag:
And we got a glimpse of that cameo:
Even celebs stayed up to watch for the early, early morning debut!
She inspired fellow musicians:
And Lizzo had a watch party:
Fans lost their minds over Beyoncé's family cameos.
BLUE IVY, you look amazing:
And fans talked about the true significance and importance of the film.
Fans recognized allll the work Queen Bey does:
And are already thinking of what it'll look like when she performs it:
So this is going to be loved, dissected, and treasured for a long time.
Katherine J Igoe
Katherine’s a Boston-based contributing editor at Marie Claire online who covers celebrity, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle—from “The Bachelor” to Everlane to Meghan Markle.
