Beyoncé's New Visual Album ‘Black Is King’ Is Coming to Disney Plus and People Can't Deal

Next month, Disney Plus subscribers will be able to watch Black Is King, a new visual album from Beyoncé.

Black Is King is based on The Lion King: The Gift, the soundtrack that Bey curated for the 2019 photorealistic remake of The Lion King.

Unsurprisingly, people (especially Beyhive members on Twitter) are ecstatic about the news.

The visual album, called Black Is King, will drop on Disney Plus on July 31. The project, which Bey wrote, directed, and executive produced, is based on the The Lion King: The Gift, the soundtrack that Beyoncé curated for the photorealistic remake of the animated classic, in which she also voiced Nala. Black Is King will star the featured artists from The Lion King: The Gift, which included tracks from Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Jessie Reyez, Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Busiswa, and Salatiel.



Appropriately, Black Is King is set to premiere on the one-year anniversary of The Lion King's theatrical release.

Check out the teaser trailer for the epic project below:

Black Is King: A Film by Beyoncé will be available on Disney+ on July 31st pic.twitter.com/U12WJpFZJh — BEYONCÉ NEWS (@BeysNews) June 28, 2020

Naturally, the Beyhive is LOSING IT on Twitter:

OKAY BUT CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW BEYONCÉ MADE A WHOLE FILM ABOUT BEING BLACK WITH MF DISNEY?? OFF THE BACK OF LION KING??? LIKE SHE IS WORKING HARD FOR HER PEOPLE AND I AM SO PROUD OF HER????? OMG MY FAVE IS THE BEST IN THE WORLD — estelle (@waterIemon) June 28, 2020

BLACK IS KING: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ. THIS ABOUT TO BE BLACK, MORE BLACK, AND TWO EXTRA PINCHES OF BLACK. THATS JUST ON BEING BLACK. pic.twitter.com/FejN51G5mr — jefferyy.j (@JefferyB2021) June 28, 2020

In #BlackIsKing Beyoncé is seen reading the book “Black Gods and Kings” by Robert Farris Thompson pic.twitter.com/v5AKdbA2EO — 𝕷𝖔𝖚𝖑𝖔𝖚 𝖉𝖊 𝖑𝖆 𝖋𝖆𝖑𝖆𝖎𝖘𝖊 (@Etat_de_Spleen) June 28, 2020

WAITTTTTTT BLACK IS KING????? @BEYONCE STOP RANDOMLY DROPPING STUFF AND GIVING ME HEART ATTACKS pic.twitter.com/uLYyLMFGsL — louis | BLM ✊🏾 (@only1sweetener) June 28, 2020

BLACK IS KING 👑!!!#BLACKISKING pic.twitter.com/Xs4CW0fImC — Enjoyment Officer 🇳🇬👮🏽‍♀️(bikini Plug) (@stkoko15) June 28, 2020

Beyoncé is really about to drop a film called “Black is King”...Stanning her never disappoints 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FxZokUfPfb — JoJo Leak (@JoJoLeak) June 28, 2020

*me finally using my free trial to watch Beyonce 'Black Is King' , and then dipping* pic.twitter.com/qcdFkJMlwj — Wednesday Cleopatra Addams (@BeyonceGiselleT) June 28, 2020

Just saw a preview of Black is King a film by Beyonce I'm shooketh 🥴 — Shane Laboriel ⚜ (@laborielking) June 28, 2020

beyoncé makin me grab a kufi because BLACK IS KING pic.twitter.com/Iwj2JwRQQ1 — ☾ 🅴 (@byulharanciaga) June 28, 2020

Beyonce is talkin that SHIT on Black Parade!!!!! We birth KINGS, we birth TRIBES!!! GOD I love being BLACK!!!✊🏾 — Dab (@DabTheInk) June 20, 2020

The racists are going to be so mad. I’m getting giddy just thinking about how they’re going to try & make sense of @Beyonce’s “Black Is King”. pic.twitter.com/DgDm90ejt7 — F A T H A K-Y. ✊🏿 (@FinnaArticulate) June 28, 2020

