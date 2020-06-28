Beyoncé's New Visual Album ‘Black Is King’ Is Coming to Disney Plus and People Can't Deal

- Next month, Disney Plus subscribers will be able to watch Black Is King, a new visual album from Beyoncé.
- Black Is King is based on The Lion King: The Gift, the soundtrack that Bey curated for the 2019 photorealistic remake of The Lion King.
- Unsurprisingly, people (especially Beyhive members on Twitter) are ecstatic about the news.
Beyoncé's next project is coming to Disney Plus, and, thankfully, we don't have to wait long to see it.
The visual album, called Black Is King, will drop on Disney Plus on July 31. The project, which Bey wrote, directed, and executive produced, is based on the The Lion King: The Gift, the soundtrack that Beyoncé curated for the photorealistic remake of the animated classic, in which she also voiced Nala. Black Is King will star the featured artists from The Lion King: The Gift, which included tracks from Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Jessie Reyez, Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Busiswa, and Salatiel.
Appropriately, Black Is King is set to premiere on the one-year anniversary of The Lion King's theatrical release.
Check out the teaser trailer for the epic project below:
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Naturally, the Beyhive is LOSING IT on Twitter:
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.
subscribe here
Kayleigh Roberts
Contributor
Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.