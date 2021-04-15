The Circle's second season is here, and the game to become the most popular player is off to a dramatic start. On the reality show, players compete to become the most popular of the group for a cash prize, presenting as either their true selves or with a catfish alias. One of the catfishes this season is 33-year-old Delessa St. Agathe, who's playing as her husband Trevor. Delessa, who also goes by Leesa Unique, is a content creator and entrepreneur who is also a devoted mom. What else do we know about Delessa and how she ended up in The Circle?

Who is Delessa?

On The Circle, Delessa describes her self as a stay-at-home mom from the "Boogie Down Bronx." According to her Instagram, @lessaunique, she's a "mompreneur" and a "video creator" with several YouTube channels. She and her husband Trevor have a baby girl named Toni, and she's currently pregnant with her second child; she's also documenting her pregnancy on her YouTube channel.

Delessa said on The Circle that if she won the $100,000, she would put the money towards buying a house to give her children what she and her husband never had. Her introduction on Netflix's Instagram says: “Family always comes first for Deleesa. Nothing is going to stand in her way to bring the cash prize home to them.”

What about Delessa's husband Trevor?

The IRL Trevor St. Agathe is an athlete and certified strength and conditioning coach. He's currently a specialist at P3 Applied Sports Science, and previously worked for the Brooklyn Nets basketball team. According to his Instagram, @trev_saint, he's also self-described “hope dealer.” Along with his personal Instagram, he also has a joint Instagram with Delessa, @itsthesaints. Trevor and Delessa got married in June 2018 and then had Toni, who turned one last September. Even baby Toni has her own Instagram, @toni.abella, where you can follow how absolutely adorable she is.

What does Delessa do?

Delessa has multiple businesses under her "mompreneur" brand. She has several YouTube channels; her main channel, Leesa Unique, has Storytime and Get Ready With Me videos. She and her IRL husband Trevor also have three family channels, The Saints Family, The Saints Family Too which focuses on their children, and Trev & Leesa where they discuss relationships and news. If four channels weren't enough, Delessa also has an ASMR channel called Shhh Leesa ASMR.

Along with her YouTube channels, she also has a Cameo where she charges $50 for a video, and an online boutique, beuniqueshoppe.com, where she sells clothes, human hair wigs, glue-on nails, mink lashes, and accessories.

What's Delessa's strategy on The Circle?

In her show intro, Delessa says that she chose to play a man because "men have it so easy" on social media. She's using pictures of her husband, Trevor, but she's presenting him as a single dad who works in customer service. Trevor's profile says, “Left my hood for the best hood #Fatherhood. Single but my 1 year old is the LOML. I like to drink Hennessy, go on adventures (25 countries and counting) and turn boring times into good times. #IAmAFunGuy #GirlDad.”

Delessa's strategy is to "let the ladies come to him and be bros with the other guys," but Rrevor ends up making quick friends with some of the female players. He bonds with players Savannah and Emily, a.k.a. Jack, over shared family values, and he shamelessly flirts with Chloe from Too Hot to Handle.

