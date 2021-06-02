'Mare of Easttown' Season 2: Everything We Know
Kate Winslet is in.
On Sunday, Mare of Easttown came to a close with a shocking finale that proved that the show will be remembered as one of the most buzzed-about of 2021. But with a star-studded cast led by Kate Winslet and plenty of critical acclaim—not to mention, vaping and Pennsylvania accents—has left fans begging for a second season. Here's what we know about a potential season 2 of Mare of Easttown.
The seventh and final episode of the detective drama—titled "Sacrament"—revealed that Erin's (Cailee Spaeny) murderer was, surprisingly, the 13-year-old Ryan (Cameron Mann). The show also gave Mare a heartbreaking but fitting end as she ascended a ladder to the attic where her son died by suicide.
From its premiere, HBO has billed the show as a limited series. But, regardless, Winslet seems 100 percent interested in reprising her role as the titular Mare. "I miss her. I really do," the Oscar-winner said in a recent interview with TVLine. "It’s the strangest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role.” She continued, "There’s something very addictive about Mare, because she’s so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her."
And Brad Ingelsby, the show’s writer and creator, told The Hollywood Reporter he's similarly interested in continuing the drama—though he'd only do so if he could land on a script that "honors the first chapter and does things an audience will appreciate."
"Kate and I, if we could crack a story that we were really proud of and felt like it was a deserving second chapter in Mare’s journey, then maybe," Ingelsby said to the outlet. "I haven’t cracked that yet; I don’t know what that is, honestly."
Mare director and executive producer Craig Zobel reiterated Winslet and Ingelsby's sentiments to TVLine, saying that while he'd be "excited" to see Mare's character return he's also happy with the show as a miniseries.
