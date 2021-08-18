What happens when you put nine strangers with inner demons in a secluded retreat run by an unorthodox Russian wellness guru played by Nicole Kidman? Hulu's new original series, Nine Perfect Strangers, brings us a thrilling look at the fictional Tranquillium House, where its guests, played by stars including Melissa McCarthy and Regina Hall, work through their personal trauma through meditation, physical activity, and some special smoothies. If the premise isn't enough to tune in, the show is also created by David E Kelley and based off a Liane Moriarty book, reuniting the team that brought us HBO's Big Little Lies.

New episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers will come out on Wednesdays, with the streamer expected to release the episodes at 12:01 a.m. ET, like it has with all Hulu originals so far. However, Hulu likes to put its own spin on the release schedule, which gives fans a chance to immerse themselves in the show before switching to a more traditional format.

The Release Schedule for Nine Perfect Strangers

Episode 1, "Random Acts of Mayhem," releases on August 18.

Episode 2, "The Critical Path," releases on August 18.

Episode 3, "Earth Day," releases on August 18.

Episode 4, "Brave New World," releases on August 25.

Episode 5, "Sweet Surrender," releases on September 1.

Episode 6, "Motherlode," releases on September 8.

Episode 7 releases on September 15.

Episode 8 releases on September 22.

The streamer released the first three episodes of the show at once, giving viewers the chance to get hooked with a short binge-watch. After the first three episodes, the season switched to a weekly release format. While the waiting may be rough for fans who want to speed through the story, the weekly release gives us more time to build our theories on what exactly is going on in Tranquillum House.

