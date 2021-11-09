Julia Quinn's Bookshelves Are (Naturally) Filled With 'Bridgerton' Memorabilia
The historical romance novelist gives us a peek of her home library in MC's 'Shelf Portrait' series.
By Marie Claire
Julia Quinn, the historical romance novelist best known for her beloved Bridgerton series, shows Marie Claire her bookshelves, complete with memorabilia from the Bridgerton set and several of her favorite authors, in the latest episode of Shelf Portrait—in which celebrities, influencers, and famous bookworms show off their personal libraries.
Quinn begins the video by giving MC a peek at the English and international editions of her Bridgerton series that she holds close to her heart, including a signed copy of The Duke and I. Her bookmark is a scrap of fabric from a gown worn by Nicola Coughlan, a.k.a. Penelope Featherington, and it's signed by Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page (!!).
One of Quinn's favorite books growing up was Jean Brown Wagoner's Louisa Alcott: Girl of Old Boston. She also loves graphic novels, like George Takei's They Called Us Enemy, and a good book that makes her laugh, like Kat Su's Crap Taxidermy. One of her most prized possessions is an autographed copy of the late Congressman John Lewis's March, and Quinn thinks everyone should have some comics in their book collection, such as George Snider's I Will Judge You by Your Bookshelf.
Some of Quinn's other top picks include Jenny Lawson's Broken (in the Best Possible Way), Douglas Adams's The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Steve Kluger's Last Days of Summer, and, naturally, historical romance novels like Sarah MacLean's Bombshell and Julie Anne Long's I'm Only Wicked With You. She's also a fan of contemporary romance novels such as Sally Thorne's The Hating Game. Writing clearly runs in the family, as Quinn points out her father was also a writer. She has some of his books on her shelves alongside titles that are very special to her.
Watch Quinn's full Shelf Portrait video, above, and then order some of her favorite books for yourself, below. After that, don't forget to grab a copy of Quinn's latest book, The Wit and Wisdom of Bridgerton: Lady Whistledown's Official Guide, available on November 9.
