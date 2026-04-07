The Best Books Set at Sea, According to Emma Straub

The writer shares why novels on boats create the highest stakes—and the books that inspired her latest, 'American Fantasy.'

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a split image of emma straub&#039;s headshot as she wears a colorful button down and smiles looking to the left opposite an image of the book cover her novel american fantasy
(Image credit: Alpha Smoot / Penguin Random House)

When you're looking to get lost in a book, sometimes you need your reading material to match your mood. With Marie Claire's series "Buy the Book," we do the heavy lifting for you. We're offering curated, highly specific recommendations for whatever you're looking for—whether you're in your feels or hooked on a subgenre trending on #BookTok.

In this author-curated rendition, Emma Straub—the bestselling author of novels like The Vacationers and the upcoming American Fantasy—shares her favorite books set aboard boats.

Author Emma Straub has become almost synonymous with New York. Many of her bestsellers, from Modern Lovers to All Adults Here to This Time Tomorrow, treat the Big Apple or Hudson Valley less as settings and more as living, breathing main characters. Off the page, she’s just as entrenched in the city, owning one of Brooklyn’s most beloved independent bookstores, Books Are Magic.

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But her new novel, American Fantasy, trades city streets for the high seas. For her latest, the acclaimed author tells a midlife coming-of-age story about a 50-year-old woman who embarks on a cruise hosted by a ‘90s boy band.

Straub tells Marie Claire that she initially had an idea to write about the phenomenon of fan cruises. But after taking one herself (for New Kids On The Block fans), the book changed course.

“A fan cruise is a truly ridiculous place, in lots of ways, over the top and cheesy and hilarious, but it is also a truly meaningful mode of connection for both the band and the fans,” Straub says. “What was most exciting and challenging was trying to capture this dream-like bubble, and to describe it in a way that made clear that I wasn't mocking the women on the ship. Plus, it's always fun to get out of one's comfort zone. Good for the writer, good for the characters."

There’s a reason, Straub believes, some of the most iconic mystery-thriller novels are set on ships: “Boats are fabulous little pressure cookers.”

To coincide with the release of her highly anticipated new book on April 7, we asked the author to share her favorite novels set at sea, ranging from literary classics to romance novels.

Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell
Senior Culture Editor

Sadie Bell is the Senior Culture Editor at Marie Claire, where she edits, writes, and helps to ideate stories across movies, TV, books, music, and theater, from interviews with talent to pop culture features and trend stories. She has a passion for uplifting rising stars, and a special interest in cult-classic movies, emerging arts scenes, and music. She has over nine years of experience covering pop culture and her byline has appeared in Billboard, Interview Magazine, NYLON, PEOPLE, Rolling Stone, Thrillist and other outlets.