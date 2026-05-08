The Other Bennet Sister is the latest must-watch series taking over the internet. Based on Janice Hadlow's novel of the same name, the BBC and Bad Wolf's period drama is a retelling of Pride & Prejudice with the focus on Mary, the titular, oft-overlooked middle child of the Bennet family. While Jane Austen adaptations are nothing new, The Other Bennet Sister stands out with its charming focus on giving the late bloomer both the rom-com treatment and her own journey of self-discovery.

Though The Other Bennet Sister has already finished airing in the U.K., the historical romance arrived stateside on May 6, with episodes currently airing weekly on BritBox. Fans who've already binged the new series are wondering whether Mary's story will continue. Read on for everything we know about the future of The Other Bennet Sister.

Mr. Ryder (Laurie Davidson) and Mary Bennet (Ella Bruccoleri) in The Other Bennet Sister. (Image credit: BBC/BritBox/Bad Wolf)

Is 'The Other Bennet Sister' renewed for season 2?

Unfortunately for fans, Mary Bennet's story has come to an end. The Other Bennet Sister is billed as a limited series, and the 10-episode season is a complete adaptation of Janice Hadlow's novel, so it doesn't look like the series will return for future seasons.

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Of course, limited series tend to find ways to live on if they're popular enough. According to The Radio Times, The Other Bennet Sister became the BBC's biggest drama launch of the last 12 months, with the first episode drawing 7.3 million viewers in its first 28 days on BBC One and iPlayer. With that kind of popularity, the network may be taking note and considering how the show could continue.

Will 'The Other Bennet Sister' get a spinoff?

The team behind The Other Bennet Sister has hinted that they're interested in exploring more of the Jane Austen canon. In an interview with Variety, executive producer Jane Tranter expressed an interest in returning to the world of the show, teasing that they're "thinking about" doing another Austen-related series.

"I think that Mary Bennet and the Bennet family continues to live on in our minds, so potentially," Tranter said, when asked about the possibility of a new series starring the Bennets. "But Mary Bennet isn’t the only character in Jane Austen’s novels who Jane Austen gives a bit of a side eye to, and that is really what interests me."

The Bennet sisters, from left: Jane (Maddie Close), Lizzie (Poppy Gilbert), Mary (Ella Bruccoleri), Kitty (Molly Wright), and Lydia (Grace Hogg-Robinson). (Image credit: BBC/Bad Wolf/James Pardon)

Which cast members would return for 'The Other Bennet Sister' spinoff?

Though any returning cast would depend on the new direction the series takes, some members of the main cast could likely show up in a second season. The Other Bennet Sister's stars include Ella Bruccoleri (Mary Bennet), Poppy Gilbert (Lizzie Bennet), Maddie Close (Jane Bennet), Molly Wright (Kitty Bennet), Grace Hogg (Lydia Bennet), Ruth Jones (Mrs. Bennet), Dónal Finn (Tom Hayward), Laurie Davidson (William Ryder), Aaron Gill (John Sparrow), Varada Sethu (Ann Baxter), Indira Varma (Mrs. Gardiner), and Richard Coyle (Mr. Gardiner).

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What would 'The Other Bennet Sister' spinoff be about?

Avoiding any spoilers for U.S. viewers watching the series weekly, The Other Bennet Sister ends with a true happily-ever-after for Mary, wrapping up her story as she finds true happiness. If the series goes the anthology route, it probably wouldn't center on a Bennet woman at all, since Mary's sisters were married off before the show's timeline. (Unless the series decides to pull a Francesca Bridgerton on Lydia or Kitty.)

However, there is a well-known Pride & Prejudice character who gets a redemption arc in the new series. Warning: Stop reading here if you want to stay spoiler-free. Caroline Bingley (Tanya Reynolds) arrives in London soon after Mary, and the sisters-in-law's paths cross once again around halfway through the season. However, Mary gets to see Caroline in a new light, as the Bingley sister pursues her own love story. As IndieWire points out, this new take on Caroline Bingley could be great fodder for a new installment.

Of course, there's also the chance that future spinoffs could go beyond Pride & Prejudice to explore another unsung Austen heroine. Could a character like Margaret Dashwood or Jane Fairfax step into the spotlight next? We'll have to wait and see.

TOPICS Romance