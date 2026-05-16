Sometimes I’m delusional enough to believe that if I had the time and the patience, I could invest in the tools and accessories needed to create my own nail art . Then I’ll take a quick scroll on IG to then be very humbled at the true artistry that comes with creating a dream manicure .

This week’s roundup of the most swoon-worthy nails includes some really intricate design work that truly stopped me mid-scroll. There’s a beaded oyster design that makes me super pumped for when summer finally hits (you will see me at every oyster happy hour around the city). There’s an ode to coffee and rich floral designs with stunning 3D details. There’s even a nail look that incorporates real human hair in the coolest and chicest way. This is proof that sometimes, you should just leave things to a professional.

Below are the 10 best nail looks (a.k.a. actual works of art) of the week.

Latest Videos From

Morning Coffee

Morning Coffee A photo posted by on

I love my coffee, but who knew I needed coffee nails in my life? I do now. Created by nail artist and owner of Juniper Beauty Miranda Prusik-Quirin , this intricately designed mani mixes the dreamiest shades of brown with fun coffee-inspired designs to honor the drink that fuels many of us. “We are both busy creatives, so this set pulls directly from our longing for a latte from our favorite local shop,” Prusik-Quirin tells Marie Claire. And if you’re wondering, yes, those beans and ice cubes are hand-sculpted for a lovely added touch.

Tangled Art

Tangled Art A photo posted by on

Celebrity nail artist and Chanel ambassador Betina Goldstein wins the gold medal for most inspired nails. Goldstein spent 30 hours braiding real human hair for this insanely cool nail art look. There’s really nothing like it, and when I say nail art is true art, I’m talking about this manicure.

Aprés Gel-X® Natural Almond Medium Box of Tips - Pro (600pcs) $29.99 at apresnail.com

Outerspace Mani

Outerspace Mani A photo posted by on

Celebrity nail artist Naomi Yasuda tells Marie Claire that the inspo for these nails is alien spaceship. It’s a mesmerizing mix of turquoise and purple cat eye metallics and raised metal details for a truly intricate design that I really love.

DND Gel Diva 9d Cat Eye Glassball #11 - Sea Glass $12.50 at dndgel.com

Summer Bright

Summer Bright A photo posted by on

To quote Summer House OG and everyone’s favorite new DJ Kyle Cooke, summer should be fun. And so should all summer-inspired nails. Gold, neon pink and orange, lime green, and swirls and dots—this mani from nail salon N’DAO Shoreditch is just a bright mix of pure joy.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sparks Fever

Sparks Fever A photo posted by on

My Lakers unfortunately got eliminated from the playoffs a couple of days ago (please respect my privacy during this difficult time), and so I find solace in my favorite WNBA teams starting their season. The LA Sparks also don the idyllic purple and gold colors and celebrity nail artist Temeka Jackson has created the ultimate fan nails with super cool basketball decals

Sea Treasures

Sea Treasures A photo posted by on

Give me all the gadgets and thingamabobs, please. My favorite part of The Little Mermaid was Ariel’s secret grotto filled with her hidden human treasures, and these nails remind of how magical the world is under the sea. The nail artist known as @fairyauranails tells Marie Claire that they were inspired by the ocean and all the treasures you are bound to find. “I created textures and bubbles to represent the flowy nature of the ocean,” they say. “I used seashells, abalone shells, and lots of pearls.”

Dual-Toned French

Dual-Toned French A photo posted by on

As someone who really wants it all (read: very indecisive), I really love a multi-colored mani. Created by nail artist Alex from Terra Nails Estudio , this look uses dual-toned French manicures in different finishes for a bold contrast that really elevates the look as a whole. Plus, all the purple, baby blues, greens, and oranges are just some of my favorite shades.

Studded Jelly

Studded Jelly A photo posted by on

Created by nail artist Ambrine Arai , these dark purple jelly nails are so deep and alluring, and the added stud detail is really just *chef’s kiss.” No notes.

Oyster Season

Oyster Season A photo posted by on

This summer, my inner club rat will only be resurrected at select—and very few—times. When I say I’m going to be outside, I really mean at happy hour with champagne and oysters. This look created by nail artist San Sung Kim is every oyster lover’s dream, intricately painted and decorated with beads galore. Summer Fridays can’t come soon enough.

Wine Rich Botanicals

Wine Rich Botanicals A photo posted by on

Nail artist Ghazaleh Bahrami tells Marie Claire that she wanted to create something dark and romantic, while keeping the design soft and elegant. The result is this lovely bouquet of rich florals. “I’ve always loved incorporating floral elements into my work,” says Bahrami. “So I wanted the flowers to feel almost like they were blooming out of deep cherry red glass.”

Mix in lace and cat eye details to add dimension and texture, and you’ve got a really lovely floral mani that’s anything but basic.

Senvenski Jelly Glass Cat Eye Gel Nail Polish $7.99 at Amazon US

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.