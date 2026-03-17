11 Must-Read Books About Women and Mother Nature Going Head-to-Head

From novels by real survivalists like Blair Braverman to dystopian, climate fiction bestsellers and literary classics.

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a gif of various books about woman vs nature including state of wonder cantoras the vaster wilds the compound and more
(Image credit: Alamy/Various publishers)

When you're looking to get lost in a book, sometimes you need your reading material to match your mood. With Marie Claire's series "Buy the Book," we do the heavy lifting for you. We're offering curated, highly specific recommendations for whatever you're looking for—whether you're in your feels or hooked on a subgenre trending on #BookTok.

If you were stranded on a deserted island, who would you want along for the ride? For us, many names come to mind—strong, empowering women like Michelle Obama, Greta Thunberg, Padma Lakshmi—but that’s in a glorious hypothetical world where we have them on speed dial. We can’t get enough of imagining who’d we’d want by our side for the ultimate hang/survival challenge—and neither can some authors.

In a slate of woman vs. nature novels, writers have plunked their heroines in harrowing settings and circumstances. Whether abandoned in the Australian Outback or the historic Deep South, a handful of recent bestsellers and certified classics have explored women's resilience against Mother Nature herself and manmade obstacles.

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While tigers, snakes, epic winds, extreme temperatures, and a post-apocalyptic world may not be a daily threat for most of us, the patriarchy is. If battling bigotry, injustice, violence, and the mansplaining epidemic all the time, while managing families, friends, jobs, and general life, doesn’t prepare a woman to survive in the wild, what does?

So, in honor of women’s resilience, intelligence, creativity, and ability to get shit done even when the world is on fire, we pulled together some of the most captivating novels about women confronting harsh elements in a range of situations. Below, check out the best books about women communing with nature.

Liz Doupnik
Liz Doupnik

Liz is a freelance fashion and lifestyle journalist. With nearly 20 years of experience working in digital publishing, she applies rigorous editorial judgment to every project, without losing her sense of humor. A pop culture fanatic—and an even bigger book nerd—Liz is always on the quest to discover the next story before it breaks. She thrives at identifying cultural undercurrents and relating it to larger shifts that impact industries, shoppers, and readers.