When you're looking to get lost in a book, sometimes you need your reading material to match your mood. With Marie Claire's series " Buy the Book ," we do the heavy lifting for you. We're offering curated, highly specific recommendations for whatever you're looking for—whether you're in your feels or hooked on a subgenre trending on #BookTok.

If you were stranded on a deserted island, who would you want along for the ride? For us, many names come to mind—strong, empowering women like Michelle Obama, Greta Thunberg, Padma Lakshmi—but that’s in a glorious hypothetical world where we have them on speed dial. We can’t get enough of imagining who’d we’d want by our side for the ultimate hang/survival challenge—and neither can some authors.

In a slate of woman vs. nature novels, writers have plunked their heroines in harrowing settings and circumstances. Whether abandoned in the Australian Outback or the historic Deep South, a handful of recent bestsellers and certified classics have explored women's resilience against Mother Nature herself and manmade obstacles.

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While tigers, snakes, epic winds, extreme temperatures, and a post-apocalyptic world may not be a daily threat for most of us, the patriarchy is. If battling bigotry, injustice, violence, and the mansplaining epidemic all the time, while managing families, friends, jobs, and general life, doesn’t prepare a woman to survive in the wild, what does?

So, in honor of women’s resilience, intelligence, creativity, and ability to get shit done even when the world is on fire, we pulled together some of the most captivating novels about women confronting harsh elements in a range of situations. Below, check out the best books about women communing with nature.